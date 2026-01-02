GCC Devops Market is Estimated to Grow a Valuation of 800.18 Million by 2035 | CAGR of 14.63% | MRFR 2025-2035

GCC Devops Market Overview



GCC Devops Market is Estimated to Grow a Valuation of from 204.27 Million to 800.18 Million by 2035, Reaching at a CAGR of 14.63% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.



GCC Devops Market Segmentation



GCC DevOps Market Research Report By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise (SMEs, Large Enterprise) and By End-User (IT Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy Utilities, Others) – Forecast to 2035



GCC Devops Market Drivers



The GCC DevOps market is propelled by rapid digital transformation across public and private sectors, with governments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait investing heavily in cloud adoption, smart city initiatives, and digital services. Organizations are adopting DevOps to accelerate software delivery, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences. The rise of agile practices, automation tools, and CI/CD pipelines supports faster deployment cycles and reduced time-to-market. Increased focus on cybersecurity integration (DevSecOps) ensures secure code development across critical infrastructure projects. Telecom, finance, and energy sectors are leading adopters, seeking to modernize legacy systems while enabling scalable digital platforms. Talent development programs and partnerships with global technology vendors further stimulate DevOps adoption across the region.

GCC Devops Market Regional Outlook



Regionally, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the primary hubs for DevOps growth, driven by diversified economic strategies and large-scale digital initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE’s digital economy agenda. Dubai and Riyadh attract significant investments in cloud and software development infrastructure. Other GCC states like Qatar and Bahrain are enhancing their tech ecosystems through regulatory support and startup incentives, fostering broader DevOps engagement. Cross-GCC connectivity and shared innovation platforms enable regional collaboration. While talent shortages and skills gaps remain challenges, public and private sector training programs aim to build local DevOps expertise. Overall, the GCC outlook remains strong as enterprises prioritize agile, efficient, and secure software delivery practices.

