Automation Control in the Water and Wastewater Market Size: Growth Outlook, Trends, and Industry Analysis

The Automation Control in the Water and Wastewater Market Size is witnessing steady expansion as utilities and municipalities increasingly adopt smart technologies to improve operational efficiency, water quality, and regulatory compliance. Automation and control systems—including SCADA, PLCs, sensors, and advanced analytics—are becoming essential tools for managing complex water and wastewater treatment processes. Rising urbanization, aging infrastructure, and the growing need for sustainable water management are key factors driving market growth globally.

In 2024, the market was valued at USD 3,810.44 million and is projected to reach USD 4,020.78 million in 2025, reflecting the accelerating adoption of digital solutions across treatment facilities. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.52%, reaching approximately USD 6,881.27 million by 2035. This growth is supported by increasing investments in smart water networks, stricter environmental regulations, and the integration of IoT-enabled automation platforms.

Market Overview and Scope

Automation control solutions in the water and wastewater industry play a critical role in optimizing treatment processes, reducing energy consumption, and minimizing water losses. These systems enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making, helping operators manage large-scale infrastructure more efficiently.

The market covers a wide range of solutions, end-users, and regions, including municipal utilities and industrial water management systems.

Key Growth Drivers

One of the primary drivers of market expansion is the increasing adoption of digital twin technology, which allows utilities to create virtual replicas of physical assets and processes. This technology enhances predictive maintenance, reduces downtime, and improves system reliability. Additionally, the convergence of IoT and advanced data analytics has significantly accelerated the deployment of automation and control systems by enabling real-time insights and automated responses.

Cloud-based platforms are also emerging as a transformative trend, offering scalable, cost-effective solutions for remote monitoring and centralized control. These platforms improve collaboration, data accessibility, and cybersecurity across distributed water networks.

Regional Insights

North America and Europe lead the market due to early adoption of automation technologies, strong regulatory frameworks, and significant investments in infrastructure modernization.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing government initiatives for smart city and water management projects in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Middle East & Africa and South America are gradually adopting automation solutions to address water scarcity and improve treatment efficiency.

Countries covered include the U.S., Germany, Canada, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately competitive, with global automation and technology leaders focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and digital transformation initiatives. Key companies operating in this space include Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Group, Danfoss Group, Endress+Hauser Group, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Rockwell Automation Inc. These players are investing heavily in smart sensors, AI-driven analytics, and integrated control platforms to strengthen their market presence.

Related Technology and Market Synergies

The adoption of automation in water and wastewater systems aligns closely with advancements in other industrial and communication markets. For instance, the UK 5G Customer Premises Equipment Market supports faster, more reliable data transmission for real-time monitoring and remote control of water infrastructure. Similarly, innovations seen in the Assembly Line Solutions Market Size highlight how automation, robotics, and process optimization principles are being applied across industries, including utilities, to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the market offers strong opportunities through the expansion of cloud-based automation platforms, AI-powered analytics, and integrated water management systems. Governments and private operators are increasingly prioritizing sustainable water use, resilience against climate change, and reduced operational costs—factors that will continue to drive demand for advanced automation and control solutions throughout the forecast period.

FAQs

1. What is driving the growth of automation control in the water and wastewater industry?

Growth is driven by rising urbanization, aging infrastructure, stricter environmental regulations, and the need for efficient, data-driven water management solutions.

2. Which technologies are most important in this market?

Key technologies include SCADA systems, PLCs, IoT-enabled sensors, cloud-based platforms, data analytics, and digital twin technology.

3. Which region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period?

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth due to rapid urban development, increasing water demand, and large-scale infrastructure investments.