USD 297 Million Growth Opportunity Emerging in Automotive Wireless Charging IC Market

In-Cabin Automotive Wireless Charging IC Market, valued at a robust USD 696 million in 2024, is on a trajectory of steady expansion, projected to reach USD 993 million by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the critical role of these specialized integrated circuits in enabling seamless, cord-free power delivery within modern vehicles, particularly as consumer electronics integration becomes a standard expectation.

In-cabin wireless charging ICs, essential for converting and managing power efficiently and safely, are becoming indispensable in enhancing user convenience and vehicle aesthetics. Their integration into center consoles, armrests, and dashboards allows for effortless charging of smartphones and other portable devices, making them a cornerstone of the connected car experience.

Consumer Electronics Proliferation: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the ubiquitous adoption of smartphones and wearable technology as the paramount driver for in-cabin wireless charging IC demand. With the smartphone segment accounting for approximately 75% of the total market application, the correlation is direct and substantial. The global smartphone market itself is projected to exceed 1.5 billion units annually, fueling demand for compatible charging solutions in vehicles.

“The massive integration of infotainment systems and the consumer expectation for seamless connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region, which alone consumes about 65% of global in-cabin wireless charging ICs, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global automotive production stabilizing above 90 million vehicles per year, the demand for convenience-enhancing features is set to intensify, especially with the transition to electric vehicles requiring sophisticated cabin technology.

Market Segmentation: Power Management ICs and Smartphone Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Power Management IC

Safety and Protection IC

Radio Frequency (RF) ICs

Others

By Application

Smartphones

Smart Watches

Tablets

In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems

Others

By Technology

Qi Standard

PMA Standard

AirFuel Alliance Standard

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Renesas Electronics (Japan)

indie Semiconductor (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Broadcom (U.S.)

ROHM Semiconductor (Japan)

NuVolta Technologies (China)

ConvenientPower Semiconductor (China)

Maxic Technology (Taiwan)

Shenzhen Injoinic Technology (China)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as integrating foreign object detection and multi-device charging capabilities, and geographic expansion into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Sectors

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of electric vehicle (EV) production and the development of autonomous driving systems present new growth avenues, requiring advanced cabin comfort and connectivity features. Furthermore, the integration of vehicle-to-device (V2D) communication is a major trend. Smart charging systems with authentication protocols can enhance security and user personalization significantly.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional In-Cabin Automotive Wireless Charging IC markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

