2.4G Wireless Module Market: Top Players and Market Size

The global 2.4G Wireless Module Market, valued at a robust US$ 8,608 million in 2024, is on a trajectory of remarkable expansion, projected to reach US$ 22,300 million by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the indispensable role these connectivity solutions play in enabling the proliferation of IoT devices, smart home ecosystems, and industrial automation systems worldwide.

2.4G wireless modules, essential for providing reliable, short-range wireless communication, are becoming fundamental components in modern electronic devices. Their ability to support multiple protocols—including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee—makes them versatile for a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics to critical medical devices. The integration of these modules allows for seamless connectivity, reduced wiring complexity, and enhanced user experiences, positioning them as a cornerstone of the digital transformation era.

IoT Proliferation: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the explosive growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) as the paramount driver for 2.4G wireless module demand. With the number of active IoT endpoints expected to surpass 30 billion globally by 2025, the need for reliable, cost-effective connectivity solutions is more critical than ever. The consumer electronics segment alone accounts for approximately 45% of total module consumption, driven by relentless innovation in smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices.

“The massive concentration of electronics manufacturing and IoT adoption in the Asia-Pacific region, which consumes over 40% of global 2.4G wireless modules, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in smart city infrastructure and 5G rollout projects exceeding $1 trillion through 2030, demand for versatile wireless connectivity solutions is set to intensify, particularly with the transition to Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.3 standards requiring higher performance modules.

Market Segmentation: Wi-Fi Modules and Consumer Electronics Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Wi-Fi Module

Bluetooth Module

Zigbee Module

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive

Medical Devices

Others

By Protocol

802.11b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Classic/BLE

Zigbee 3.0

Multi-Protocol

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)

Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan)

Espressif Systems (China)

Quectel Wireless Solutions (China)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Ebyte (China)

Hope Microelectronics (China)

Felicomm (China)

Dialog Semiconductor (UK)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing multi-protocol modules that combine Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 functionality, and geographic expansion into high-growth regions to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Industrial IoT and Smart Cities

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and smart city deployments presents new growth avenues, requiring robust wireless connectivity for automation and monitoring systems. Furthermore, the integration of AI and machine learning capabilities into wireless modules is a major trend. Smart modules with edge computing capabilities can process data locally, reducing latency and bandwidth requirements significantly.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional 2.4G Wireless Module markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

