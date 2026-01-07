MPS Microfluidic Pressure Sensor Market Expands at a Steady 5.7% CAGR Through 2032

MPS Microfluidic Pressure Sensor Market, valued at USD 1299 million in 2024, is poised for steady growth, projected to reach USD 1906 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the critical role these precision sensors play in enabling advanced fluid control and measurement across high-value industries, particularly medical diagnostics and laboratory automation.

MPS microfluidic pressure sensors, essential for monitoring and controlling minute fluid pressures in microchannels, are becoming indispensable for ensuring accuracy and reliability in complex fluidic systems. Their miniaturized design and high sensitivity allow for precise measurements in applications ranging from point-of-care diagnostic devices to sophisticated research equipment, making them a cornerstone of modern microfluidic technologies.

Medical Diagnostics Expansion: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the rapid advancement of the global medical diagnostics industry as the paramount driver for MPS microfluidic pressure sensor demand. With the medical segment accounting for approximately 65% of the total market application, the correlation is direct and substantial. The in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market itself is projected to exceed $130 billion annually, fueling demand for precision fluidic components.

“The significant concentration of diagnostic device manufacturers and research laboratories in the North America and Europe regions, which together consume about 70% of global MPS microfluidic pressure sensors, is a key factor in the market’s momentum,” the report states. With global investments in healthcare technology and precision medicine exceeding $300 billion through 2030, the demand for accurate pressure sensing solutions is set to intensify, especially with the transition to lab-on-a-chip technologies requiring tolerances within ±0.1% of full scale.

Market Segmentation: Non-Thermal Sensors and Medical Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Non-thermal Piezoresistive Capacitive Others

Thermal

By Application

Medical

Laboratory

Automotive

Aviation

Others

By End-User

Healthcare

Research Institutions

Industrial

Defense

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Elveflow (France)

Atlantis Bioscience (Singapore)

Fluigent (France)

Superior Sensor Technology (U.S.)

LabSmith (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Syrris (UK)

Dynisco (U.S.)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

IDEX (U.S.)

Dichbio (China)

Wenhao (China)

DX Fluidics (South Korea)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as integrating IoT for real-time monitoring, and geographic expansion into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Point-of-Care Testing and Personalized Medicine

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of point-of-care testing and personalized medicine presents new growth avenues, requiring precise pressure control in miniature fluidic systems. Furthermore, the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies is a major trend. Smart microfluidic sensors with IoT-enabled monitoring can reduce system calibration time by up to 50% and improve measurement accuracy significantly.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional MPS Microfluidic Pressure Sensor markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

