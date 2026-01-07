172 nm Excimer Lamp Market: Global Market Size, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2025–2032

According to semiconductorinsight, the 172 nm Excimer Lamp Market, valued at a robust USD 240 million in 2024, is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to reach USD 458 million by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the critical role of these specialized ultraviolet light sources in ensuring precision and efficiency within high-tech manufacturing, particularly the semiconductor and display sectors.

172 nm excimer lamps, essential for generating high-energy ultraviolet light without mercury, are becoming indispensable in advanced surface treatment, sterilization, and curing processes. Their ability to operate at specific wavelengths with high efficiency makes them a cornerstone of modern industrial and medical applications, replacing traditional UV sources in many high-precision environments.

Semiconductor Industry Expansion: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the explosive growth of the global semiconductor industry as the paramount driver for 172 nm excimer lamp demand. With the semiconductor segment accounting for approximately 65% of the total market application, the correlation is direct and substantial. The semiconductor equipment market itself is projected to exceed USD 120 billion annually, fueling demand for advanced photolithography and cleaning components.

“The massive concentration of semiconductor wafer fabs and display manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region, which alone consumes about 70% of global 172 nm excimer lamps, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in semiconductor fabrication plants exceeding USD 500 billion through 2030, the demand for precision UV light sources is set to intensify, especially with the transition to advanced nodes below 7nm requiring ultra-clean surface processing.

Market Segmentation: 20-100W Lamps and Semiconductor Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Power Output

Below 20W

20-100W

Above 100W

By Application

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Display Panel Production

Medical Sterilization

Surface Treatment

UV Curing

Others

By End-Use Industry

Electronics & Semiconductor

Healthcare & Medical

Industrial Processing

Research & Development

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

USHIO Inc. (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

ORC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (Japan)

Excelitas Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

WONIK QnC CORPORATION (South Korea)

Ziegler Electronic Devices GmbH (Germany)

First UVC Co., Ltd. (China)

Resonance Ltd. (Russia)

JK Lighting Co., Ltd. (China)

GMY Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Quark Technology (Taiwan)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as improving lamp efficiency and lifespan, and geographic expansion into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Medical and Environmental Applications

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of medical device sterilization and environmental applications presents new growth avenues, requiring precise UV light sources for air and water purification. Furthermore, the integration of advanced materials and cooling systems is a major trend. Next-generation excimer lamps with improved thermal management can reduce energy consumption by up to 30% and improve process efficiency significantly.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional 172 nm Excimer Lamp markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

