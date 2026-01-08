Pellicles for EUV Reticles: What Is the Market Size?

The global Pellicles for EUV Reticles Market, valued at US$ 72 million in 2024, is poised for robust expansion, projected to reach US$ 163 million by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the indispensable role these ultra-thin protective films play in enabling the production of advanced semiconductor nodes, particularly as the industry pushes beyond the 3nm threshold.

Pellicles serve as critical protective barriers for EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography reticles, shielding them from particulate contamination during the semiconductor manufacturing process. Their adoption has become non-negotiable for high-volume manufacturing at advanced nodes because even a single microscopic particle can ruin an entire wafer batch. The transition to higher-power EUV systems, now operating above 500W, demands pellicles with exceptional thermal durability and EUV transmittance rates exceeding 90% to maintain lithography efficiency and throughput.

Semiconductor Industry’s Advanced Node Transition: The Core Market Driver

The report identifies the relentless drive toward more advanced semiconductor manufacturing nodes as the primary catalyst for pellicle demand. With the semiconductor foundry segment accounting for approximately 70% of total pellicle consumption, the correlation is direct and powerful. The global semiconductor equipment market, projected to sustain investments well above $100 billion annually, creates a substantial and growing demand for these precision components.

“The overwhelming concentration of leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region, which consumes over 60% of global EUV pellicles, is the dominant force shaping market dynamics,” the report states. With global investments in new and upgraded semiconductor fabrication facilities surpassing $500 billion through 2030, the requirement for flawless lithography processes is intensifying. This is especially true for nodes at 5nm and below, where pellicle performance directly impacts yield and economic viability.

Market Segmentation: Multi-Layer Pellicles and Foundry Applications Lead

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and the segments poised for strongest growth:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Single-Layer Pellicles

Multi-Layer Pellicles

Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Pellicles

Others

By Application

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Foundries

Research and Development Institutions

Mask Shops

By Transmission Rate

≤90% Transmission Rate

>90% Transmission Rate

By Lithography Power

Low-Power EUV Systems (<250W)

Medium-Power EUV Systems (250W-500W)

High-Power EUV Systems (>500W)

Competitive Landscape: Technological Innovation and Strategic Alliances Define the Field

The report profiles key industry players, including:

These specialized manufacturers are focusing intensely on R&D to overcome material science challenges, particularly enhancing thermal stability for high-power applications and increasing transmittance to improve scanner source power efficiency. Geographic expansion and securing strategic partnerships with leading lithography tool manufacturers and foundries are also critical strategies for maintaining market position.

Emerging Opportunities in Next-Generation Material Development

Beyond supporting current EUV lithography, the report highlights significant emerging opportunities. The development of next-generation materials, particularly carbon nanotube (CNT)-based pellicles, represents the frontier of innovation. These materials promise revolutionary improvements in durability and transmission rates for future high-NA (Numerical Aperture) EUV systems. Furthermore, the entire ecosystem’s push toward more sustainable and secure semiconductor supply chains is creating demand for localized and reliable pellicle production, opening new avenues for manufacturers outside the current dominant regions.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Pellicles for EUV Reticles markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trend analysis, and an evaluation of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

