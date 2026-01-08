60GHz Millimeter Wave Radar Chip Market, valued at USD 146 million in 2024, is poised for remarkable expansion, projected to reach USD 714 million by 2032. This robust growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the critical role these advanced sensing components play in enabling next-generation applications across automotive, industrial automation, and consumer electronics sectors.

60GHz millimeter wave radar chips, essential for high-precision motion detection and distance measurement, are becoming indispensable in applications requiring superior resolution and immunity to environmental conditions. Their ability to operate effectively in various lighting and weather conditions makes them a cornerstone of modern safety systems and smart infrastructure.

Autonomous Vehicle Revolution: The Primary Growth Catalyst

The report identifies the rapid advancement of autonomous driving technologies as the paramount driver for 60GHz radar chip demand. With the automotive segment accounting for approximately 68% of total market applications, the correlation is direct and substantial. The global autonomous vehicle market itself is projected to exceed $500 billion by 2030, fueling demand for sophisticated sensing components.

“The massive concentration of automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers in the Asia-Pacific region, which alone consumes about 62% of global 60GHz radar chips, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in autonomous driving technologies exceeding $300 billion through 2030, the demand for precise sensing solutions is set to intensify, especially with the transition to Level 4 and Level 5 autonomy requiring detection accuracy within ±2 centimeters.

Market Segmentation: Distance Measurement Chips and Automotive Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Distance Measurement Chip

Speed Measurement Chip

Angle Measurement Chip

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Smart Infrastructure

Security and Surveillance

Others

By Technology

Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO)

Single Input Single Output (SISO)

Phased Array

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Imec (Belgium)

Dexin Intelligence (China)

Acconeer (Sweden)

Space Microelectronics (China)

Zhenghe Microchip (China)

Socionext (Japan)

Catland (U.S.)

Skerelli (South Korea)

Anda (Taiwan)

AKM (Japan)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as integrating AI for enhanced signal processing, and geographic expansion into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Smart Infrastructure and Healthcare Sectors

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of smart city infrastructure and healthcare monitoring systems presents new growth avenues, requiring precise motion detection and vital sign monitoring capabilities. Furthermore, the integration of 5G and edge computing technologies is a major trend. Smart radar systems with AI-enabled processing can reduce false alarms by up to 60% and improve detection accuracy significantly.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional 60GHz Millimeter Wave Radar Chip markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

