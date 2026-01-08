Dry Etching Equipment Market: Global Market Size, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2025–2032

According to semiconductorinsight, the Dry Etching Equipment Market, valued at a robust USD 11,420 million in 2024, is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to reach USD 18,050 million by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the indispensable role of dry etching equipment in creating intricate circuit patterns on semiconductor wafers, a foundational process for manufacturing advanced chips used in everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence systems.

Dry etching equipment, essential for selectively removing material using plasma or reactive gases, has become the cornerstone of modern semiconductor fabrication. Its precision in creating nanoscale features far surpasses traditional wet etching methods, making it critical for producing the high-density integrated circuits that power today’s technology. The transition to 3D chip architectures like FinFETs and 3D NAND has further elevated the importance of dry etching, as these structures require exceptional aspect ratio control and profile accuracy that only advanced plasma etching can provide.

Semiconductor Industry Expansion: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the unprecedented growth of the global semiconductor industry as the paramount driver for dry etching equipment demand. With the semiconductor equipment market itself projected to exceed USD 120 billion annually, the demand for precision etching solutions continues to intensify. The correlation is particularly direct and substantial for advanced logic and memory manufacturing, where each new technology node requires more complex etching steps with tighter process controls.

“The massive concentration of semiconductor wafer fabs in the Asia-Pacific region, which consumes approximately 76% of global dry etching equipment, creates a powerful gravitational pull for equipment manufacturers,” the report states. With global investments in semiconductor fabrication plants exceeding USD 500 billion through 2030, the demand for advanced etching solutions is accelerating, especially with the industry’s push toward nodes below 3nm where atomic-level precision becomes non-negotiable.

Market Segmentation: ICP Technology and Logic/Memory Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Capacitive Coupled Plasma (CCP)

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)

Others

By Application

Logic and Memory

MEMS

Power Device

Others

By Technology Node

<28nm

28-14nm

14-7nm

7-3nm

Below 3nm

By End User

Foundries

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Research Institutions

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Lam Research Corporation (U.S.)

Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) (Japan)

Applied Materials, Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Oxford Instruments plc (U.K.)

ULVAC, Inc. (Japan)

SPTS Technologies (U.K.)

GigaLane Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Plasma-Therm LLC (U.S.)

SAMCO Inc. (Japan)

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. (AMEC) (China)

NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)

These companies are focusing on technological breakthroughs, particularly in atomic layer etching and AI-driven process control, while expanding their manufacturing footprint in high-growth regions to better serve the concentrated semiconductor fabrication ecosystem in Asia.

Emerging Opportunities in Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration

Beyond traditional semiconductor manufacturing drivers, the report identifies significant growth opportunities in advanced packaging applications. The rise of heterogeneous integration and 3D packaging technologies requires sophisticated etching capabilities for through-silicon vias (TSVs) and interconnects. Furthermore, the expansion of compound semiconductor manufacturing for 5G and RF applications presents new markets for specialized etching solutions capable of handling materials like gallium nitride and silicon carbide.

The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies represents another major trend. Smart etching systems with real-time monitoring and machine learning capabilities can significantly improve yield and reduce process variation. These intelligent systems enable predictive maintenance, potentially reducing unplanned downtime by up to 40% while improving overall equipment effectiveness in high-volume manufacturing environments.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Dry Etching Equipment markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics including the impact of geopolitical factors on equipment supply chains.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

