PC/104 Modules Market: Top Trends and Market Size Outlook

The global PC/104 Modules Market, valued at a robust US$ 1003 million in 2024, is poised for steady growth, projected to reach US$ 1159 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the indispensable role of these compact, rugged embedded computing solutions in enabling reliability and performance across a vast array of demanding industrial, military, and medical applications.

PC/104 modules, defined by their standardized form factor and stack-through expansion capabilities, are engineered for resilience in harsh environments where traditional computing platforms would falter. Their inherent design advantages—including resistance to shock, vibration, and extreme temperatures—make them a cornerstone of mission-critical systems. From controlling complex industrial machinery to processing data in unmanned aerial vehicles, these modules provide the computational backbone that modern technology relies on, ensuring operational continuity and long-term reliability where it matters most.

Industrial Automation and Modernization: The Core Growth Catalyst

The report identifies the global push towards industrial automation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles as the paramount driver for the PC/104 modules market. This trend is not just about replacing manual labor; it’s about creating smarter, more connected, and highly efficient manufacturing ecosystems. PC/104 modules are at the heart of this transformation, serving as the embedded brains within programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and robotic control systems. Their ability to reliably execute complex control algorithms and interface with a multitude of sensors and actuators in real-time is crucial for optimizing production lines and minimizing costly downtime.

“The relentless demand for increased manufacturing efficiency and product quality is forcing industries to upgrade their operational technology,” the report states. “While newer computing architectures emerge, the proven reliability, extensive software support, and long product lifecycles of the PC/104 standard make it a trusted choice for OEMs who cannot afford system failures.” This is particularly evident in sectors like automotive manufacturing and chemical processing, where the modules must operate flawlessly for decades, often in environments with wide temperature swings and significant electromagnetic interference.

Market Segmentation: 16-bit Bus and Industrial Automation Lead Demand

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Specialization Define the Arena

The report profiles key industry players

These companies are focusing on developing modules with enhanced processing power, lower power consumption, and support for modern interfaces like USB 3.0 and Gigabit Ethernet. A significant strategic focus is also on achieving stringent certifications for military (MIL-STD) and medical applications (FDA), which opens doors to high-value, long-term contracts in these regulated sectors.

Emerging Opportunities in Edge AI and IoT Integration

Beyond its traditional strongholds, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities driven by technological convergence. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the edge is a major trend, creating demand for PC/104 modules equipped with dedicated AI accelerators and GPUs for real-time data processing and machine learning inference directly on the device. This is revolutionary for applications like autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and predictive maintenance systems, where immediate data analysis is critical.

Furthermore, the explosion of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is another powerful catalyst. Modern PC/104 modules are increasingly equipped with robust connectivity options, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6, enabling them to serve as secure, reliable data gateways. They collect, pre-process, and transmit sensor data from the factory floor to cloud platforms, forming the essential link between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) networks and enabling a new level of data-driven decision-making.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional PC/104 Modules markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics, including the impact of global chip supply chains.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

