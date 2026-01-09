GNSS Receiver Modules Market Unlocks USD 838 Million Growth Opportunity by 2032

GNSS Receiver Modules Market, valued at USD 1,412 million in 2024, demonstrates strong growth potential, projected to reach USD 2,250 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, is thoroughly analyzed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study emphasizes the critical role these positioning modules play across numerous high-tech industries, particularly in autonomous navigation, precision agriculture, and IoT connectivity.

GNSS receiver modules, essential components for acquiring and processing satellite signals from constellations like GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou, are becoming indispensable for real-time positioning, navigation, and timing applications. Their compact design, multi-frequency capabilities, and increasing affordability enable seamless integration into diverse systems—from automotive telematics and drone flight controllers to agricultural machinery and wearable devices—making them foundational to modern location-based services.

Autonomous Vehicle Revolution: The Primary Growth Catalyst

The report identifies the rapid advancement of autonomous vehicle technology as the paramount driver for GNSS module demand. With the automotive segment accounting for approximately 40% of total market applications, the correlation is direct and substantial. The global autonomous vehicle market itself is projected to exceed $100 billion annually by 2030, fueling unprecedented demand for high-precision positioning components.

“The massive concentration of automotive OEMs and technology suppliers in the Asia-Pacific region, which alone consumes about 65% of global GNSS modules, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in autonomous driving infrastructure exceeding $300 billion through 2030, the need for centimeter-level accuracy solutions is set to intensify, especially with the transition to Level 4 and Level 5 autonomy requiring positioning tolerances within 10 centimeters.

Market Segmentation: Multi-Frequency Modules and Automotive Applications Dominate

The report provides detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Single-Frequency Modules

Multi-Frequency Modules

Others

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Marine

Aviation & Drones

Surveying & Mapping

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Technology

Standard Precision

Real-Time Kinematics (RTK)

Precise Point Positioning (PPP)

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

u-blox (Switzerland)

Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

Septentrio (Belgium)

Qualcomm Technologies (U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Telit Cinterion (U.K.)

Quectel (China)

Hemisphere GNSS (Canada)

Topcon (Japan)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing multi-constellation support and low-power designs, while expanding into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities in autonomous systems and smart infrastructure.

Emerging Opportunities in Smart Infrastructure and Industrial IoT

Beyond traditional automotive drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of smart city infrastructure and industrial IoT applications presents new growth avenues, requiring reliable positioning for asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure management. Furthermore, the integration of 5G connectivity with GNSS technology is a major trend. Enhanced GNSS modules with 5G integration can improve positioning availability in urban environments by up to 70% and enable new time-sensitive applications.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional GNSS Receiver Modules markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

About Semiconductor Insight

Semiconductor Insight is a leading provider of market intelligence and strategic consulting for the global semiconductor and high-technology industries. Our in-depth reports and analysis offer actionable insights to help businesses navigate complex market dynamics, identify growth opportunities, and make informed decisions. We are committed to delivering high-quality, data-driven research to our clients worldwide.

