Serverless Security Market Is Projected To Reach 95.1 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 25.51% | MRFR 2025-2035

Serverless Security Market Overview

Serverless Security Market Is Projected To Reach from 9.8 Billion to 95.1 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 25.51% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.

Serverless Security Market Segmentation

Serverless Security Market Research Report: By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Security Type (Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Security, Application Security, Network Security, Security Monitoring and Analytics), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Technology and Media), By Solution Type (Standalone Security Solutions, Integrated Security Platforms, Managed Sec…

Serverless Security Market Drivers

The Serverless Security Market is gaining strong momentum as organizations rapidly adopt serverless computing to improve agility, scalability, and cost efficiency. One of the primary drivers is the growing use of cloud-native applications across industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and IT services. As serverless architectures abstract infrastructure management, security responsibilities shift toward application logic, APIs, and data layers, increasing the demand for specialized serverless security solutions. Rising cyber threats, including API attacks, data breaches, and misconfigurations, are pushing enterprises to invest in advanced security tools designed specifically for serverless environments. Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements related to data protection and privacy are compelling organizations to implement continuous monitoring, runtime protection, and automated threat detection. The increasing integration of DevSecOps practices and AI-driven security analytics further accelerates market growth, as businesses seek proactive and real-time protection without compromising development speed.

Serverless Security Market Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, North America dominates the Serverless Security Market due to early cloud adoption, strong presence of major cloud service providers, and high cybersecurity spending by enterprises. Organizations in the region are heavily investing in advanced serverless security platforms to protect complex cloud workloads. Europe follows closely, driven by strict data protection regulations and growing awareness of cloud security risks among enterprises. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by rapid digital transformation, increasing adoption of cloud services by small and medium-sized enterprises, and expanding IT infrastructure in emerging economies. Countries in this region are actively embracing serverless architectures to support scalable digital services, boosting demand for security solutions. Meanwhile, other regions are gradually adopting serverless security technologies as cloud maturity increases and organizations prioritize secure, resilient digital ecosystems.

