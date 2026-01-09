Rice Bran Oil Market to Reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Health Awareness and Expanding Food Applications, at a CAGR of 8.63%

The Rice Bran Oil Market is gaining notable traction as consumers increasingly shift toward healthier edible oil alternatives. Rice bran oil market size was estimated at USD 7.4 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to grow from USD 8.039 billion in 2025 to USD 18.4 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.63% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to rising awareness of the oil’s cholesterol-lowering properties, its favorable fatty acid profile, and increasing utilization across food, nutraceutical, and personal care applications. Growing urbanization, dietary transitions, and expanding rice production further contribute to sustained market development.

Key Market Drivers

Rising consumer preference for heart-healthy edible oils

Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related health disorders

Expanding application in food processing and foodservice industries

Growing awareness of rice bran oil’s antioxidant and oryzanol content

Rapid urbanization and dietary shifts in emerging economies

Increased availability of raw materials from global rice milling activities

Rising demand from nutraceutical and functional food segments

Growing adoption in cosmetic and personal care formulations

The rice bran oil market report provides a comprehensive evaluation of market size, growth dynamics, segmentation, regional performance, competitive environment, and emerging trends. It offers strategic insights into evolving consumer preferences, regulatory influences, and technological advancements shaping the industry’s long-term outlook.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Refined Rice Bran Oil

Crude Rice Bran Oil

By Application

Food and Beverage

Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Animal Feed

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Foodservice and Industrial Supply

Key Opportunities

Expansion of rice bran oil in functional and fortified food products

Increasing penetration in premium and health-focused cooking oil segments

Growing demand from cosmetic and skincare product manufacturers

Rising adoption in emerging economies with expanding middle-class populations

Technological advancements in oil extraction and refining processes

Competitive Landscape

The rice bran oil market features a moderately competitive landscape characterized by a mix of established processors and emerging regional players. Market participants focus on product quality, refining efficiency, and supply chain optimization to strengthen their market positions. Differentiation strategies include investment in advanced extraction technologies, expansion of distribution networks, and development of value-added products targeting health-conscious consumers. Strategic collaborations with food manufacturers and retailers also play a crucial role in enhancing market reach and brand visibility.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific remains the dominant region in the rice bran oil market, driven by high rice production, widespread culinary use, and increasing health awareness across countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian nations. North America represents a growing market, supported by rising demand for specialty and functional edible oils among health-focused consumers. Europe shows steady growth, fueled by increasing adoption of plant-based oils and growing interest in clean-label and nutritionally rich food ingredients.

Key Market Trends

Increasing incorporation of rice bran oil in functional and fortified food formulations

Growing consumer preference for minimally processed and natural edible oils

Expansion of online retail channels for premium cooking oils

Rising use of rice bran oil in cosmetic and personal care applications

Continuous improvements in refining and stabilization technologies

Future Outlook

The future outlook for the rice bran oil market remains highly positive, with sustained growth expected over the forecast period. Rising health awareness, expanding food and nutraceutical applications, and increasing availability of raw materials are anticipated to support long-term market expansion. As consumers continue to prioritize nutritional benefits and clean-label products, rice bran oil is well-positioned to gain further acceptance across global markets. Opportunities for innovation, product diversification, and geographic expansion are expected to create favorable conditions for both existing players and new entrants seeking to capitalize on the evolving edible oil landscape.

