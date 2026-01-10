Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market: Nutritional Solutions for Food and Feed

The fish protein hydrolysate market is experiencing steady growth as demand for high-quality, sustainable, and functional protein ingredients rises across food, feed, and nutraceutical applications. Fish protein hydrolysates are produced by enzymatic hydrolysis of fish proteins, breaking them down into smaller peptides and amino acids. These products offer high digestibility, bioactive properties, and excellent nutritional value, making them ideal for use in aquaculture feed, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and functional foods.

The Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Size was valued at 1,238.9 USD Million in 2024. The Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market is expected to grow from 1,320.6 USD Million in 2025 to 2,500 USD Million by 2035. The Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 6.6% during the forecast period (2025 – 2035).

The aquaculture and animal feed sector is a major driver of the fish protein hydrolysate market. These hydrolysates are used as a protein-rich ingredient in fish and livestock feed, promoting growth, improving feed efficiency, and enhancing immune response. Their high digestibility and balanced amino acid profile make them particularly valuable for juvenile fish and shrimp feed formulations.

In the food and nutraceutical industries, fish protein hydrolysates are increasingly incorporated into protein powders, health supplements, fortified foods, and beverages. They are recognized for bioactive peptides that support cardiovascular health, antioxidant activity, and anti-inflammatory properties, making them highly attractive for health-conscious consumers. The rising demand for natural and functional protein sources is further boosting adoption.

Sustainability and waste utilization are key trends shaping market growth. Fish protein hydrolysates are often derived from by-products of fish processing, such as heads, skins, and bones, enabling value addition while reducing environmental impact. Technological advancements in enzymatic hydrolysis, drying techniques, and flavor masking are enhancing product quality, palatability, and application versatility.

Overall, the fish protein hydrolysate market is poised for long-term growth as industries seek sustainable, nutritious, and functional protein ingredients. Rising demand from aquaculture, animal feed, functional foods, and dietary supplements, coupled with innovations in production technology and bioactive applications, is expected to drive the expansion of the global fish protein hydrolysate market.

Browse Related Reports:

Hermetic Packaging Market



Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

Managed Print Services Market

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

Vascular Closure Devices Market