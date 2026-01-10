Gift Card Market Outlook 2025–2035: Digital Gifting Revolution Accelerates at a 3.2% CAGR

Gift Card Market Overview

The Gift Card Market has become an integral part of the global retail and digital payments ecosystem, offering a convenient, flexible, and increasingly personalized gifting solution. Gift cards are widely used across retail stores, e-commerce platforms, entertainment services, and corporate reward programs, making them popular among both consumers and businesses.

In 2026, the global gift card market was valued at USD 421.4 billion. The market is projected to grow to USD 434.9 billion in 2025 and reach approximately USD 600.0 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. This growth is fueled by the rapid rise of digital gift cards, mobile wallet integration, and expanding use in corporate incentives and customer loyalty programs.

Market Scope and Research Coverage

The gift card market analysis provides a comprehensive assessment of industry performance and future outlook, including:

Base Year: 2024

2024 Historical Data: 2019–2023

2019–2023 Forecast Period: 2025–2035

2025–2035 Market Forecast Units: USD Billion

USD Billion Regions Covered: North America Europe Asia-Pacific (APAC) South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The report covers key countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa, highlighting regional market dynamics and adoption trends.

Key Market Dynamics

Several factors are driving the growth and transformation of the global gift card market:

Rising Popularity of Digital Gift Cards:

Digital and e-gift cards offer instant delivery, convenience, and ease of use, making them increasingly preferred over physical cards.

Digital and e-gift cards offer instant delivery, convenience, and ease of use, making them increasingly preferred over physical cards. Increasing Demand from Millennials and Gen Z:

Younger consumers favor flexible, digital-first gifting options that integrate seamlessly with mobile apps and online platforms.

Younger consumers favor flexible, digital-first gifting options that integrate seamlessly with mobile apps and online platforms. Growth of E-Commerce Platforms:

Expanding online retail ecosystems have significantly boosted gift card usage for shopping, subscriptions, and digital services.

Expanding online retail ecosystems have significantly boosted gift card usage for shopping, subscriptions, and digital services. Expanding Retail Partnerships:

Retailers and brands are partnering with payment providers and platforms to broaden gift card acceptance and distribution.

Retailers and brands are partnering with payment providers and platforms to broaden gift card acceptance and distribution. Enhanced Personalization Options:

Custom messages, themed designs, and brand-specific offerings are increasing the emotional and experiential value of gift cards.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The gift card market is segmented to address diverse consumer needs and use cases:

By Card Type:

Physical gift cards and digital (e-gift) cards.

Physical gift cards and digital (e-gift) cards. By Distribution Channel:

Online platforms, offline retail stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores.

Online platforms, offline retail stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. By End User:

Individual consumers and corporate clients.

Individual consumers and corporate clients. By Application:

Retail shopping, entertainment, hospitality, food & beverages, gaming, and corporate rewards.

Retail shopping, entertainment, hospitality, food & beverages, gaming, and corporate rewards. By Region:

Adoption varies based on digital payment infrastructure, consumer behavior, and retail penetration.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the market due to high consumer spending, widespread digital payment adoption, and strong corporate gifting culture.

dominates the market due to high consumer spending, widespread digital payment adoption, and strong corporate gifting culture. Europe shows consistent growth, supported by strong retail networks and increasing use of gift cards in promotional campaigns.

shows consistent growth, supported by strong retail networks and increasing use of gift cards in promotional campaigns. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding e-commerce, and growing smartphone penetration in countries such as China and India.

is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding e-commerce, and growing smartphone penetration in countries such as China and India. South America is emerging as a promising market with increasing adoption of digital payment solutions.

is emerging as a promising market with increasing adoption of digital payment solutions. Middle East & Africa benefits from rising retail modernization and growing interest in digital gifting solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The global gift card market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on digital innovation, platform integration, and strategic partnerships. Key companies profiled include:

Amazon

Apple

Walmart

Starbucks

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

PayPal

Blackhawk Network

InComm

Google

Target

Best Buy

eBay

Square

Wirecard

Market participants compete through expanded digital offerings, mobile wallet compatibility, enhanced security features, and customized gifting solutions.

Key Market Opportunities

Rapid adoption of digital and mobile gift cards

Expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail integration

Growing demand for personalized and customizable gift card solutions

Rising corporate gifting and employee reward programs

Increased compatibility with mobile wallets and fintech platforms

The global gift card market is poised for sustained growth through 2035, supported by digital transformation, evolving consumer preferences, and expanding corporate use cases. As gifting becomes more instant, flexible, and personalized, digital gift cards are expected to dominate future market growth. Companies that invest in secure digital platforms, personalization features, and strategic retail partnerships will be well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

Explore our Global Report in All Regional Languages

ギフトカード市場

Geschenkkartenmarkt

Marché des cartes-cadeaux

기프트 카드 시장

礼品卡市场