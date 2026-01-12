Pico-ITX Board Market: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Property Type, and Region 2026-2034

Pico-ITX Board Market, valued at US$ 287.3 million in 2024, is poised for substantial expansion, projected to reach US$ 523.7 million by 2032. This growth trajectory, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.02% during the forecast period 2025-2032, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the critical role these ultra-compact form factor boards play in enabling next-generation embedded computing solutions across diverse industries.

Pico-ITX boards, measuring just 100mm x 72mm, are becoming indispensable in applications where space constraints are paramount without sacrificing computational power. Their integration into systems ranging from industrial automation to in-vehicle infotainment demonstrates their versatility. The boards’ low power consumption, often below 10W, makes them ideal for energy-sensitive and fanless designs, which is crucial for reliability in harsh environments.

IoT and Edge Computing Expansion: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the explosive growth of IoT deployments and edge computing infrastructure as the paramount driver for Pico-ITX board demand. With the number of connected IoT devices projected to exceed 29 billion globally by 2027, the need for compact, powerful processing nodes at the edge is insatiable. The industrial automation segment alone accounts for approximately 35% of total Pico-ITX application, a correlation that is both direct and substantial.

“The concentration of electronics manufacturing and industrial automation projects in the Asia-Pacific region, which consumes about 65% of global Pico-ITX boards, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in smart factory initiatives and Industry 4.0 upgrades continuing to accelerate, the demand for these miniature computing solutions is set to intensify, especially as applications require real-time processing capabilities in increasingly smaller form factors.

Market Segmentation: Industrial Automation and 4M Award BIOS Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

4M Award BIOS

8M Award BIOS

By Application

Custom Media Center Computers

Car Computers

Small Home Servers

Industrial Automation Systems

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as integrating AI accelerators and enhanced connectivity options, while also pursuing geographic expansion into high-growth regions to capitalize on emerging opportunities in smart infrastructure and automotive applications.

Emerging Opportunities in Automotive and Medical Sectors

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid transformation of the automotive industry toward electric and autonomous vehicles presents new growth avenues, requiring compact computing solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle entertainment. Furthermore, the medical device sector is increasingly adopting Pico-ITX boards for portable diagnostic equipment and patient monitoring systems, driven by the trend toward telehealth and point-of-care testing.

The integration of 5G connectivity is another major trend, enabling faster data transmission for edge computing applications. This technological evolution allows Pico-ITX boards to process data in real-time, reducing latency and improving operational efficiency across various applications from smart cities to industrial IoT deployments.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Pico-ITX Board markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

