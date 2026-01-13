What’s next for PICMG Single Board Computers in embedded systems?

The global PICMG Single Board Computer Market, valued at US$ 678.4 million in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$ 1,180 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during the forecast period 2025-2032, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the pivotal role of these standardized embedded computing platforms in enabling high-performance, reliable, and scalable solutions across critical industries.

PICMG (PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group) Single Board Computers, designed with standardized form factors and backplanes, are becoming indispensable in applications demanding ruggedness, longevity, and modularity. Their architecture allows for easy upgrades and maintenance, making them a cornerstone of modern industrial automation, telecommunications infrastructure, and defense systems where downtime is not an option.

Industrial Automation and Digital Transformation: The Core Growth Drivers

The report identifies the relentless global push towards Industry 4.0 and industrial automation as the paramount driver for PICMG SBC demand. The manufacturing sector’s adoption of smart factories, which relies heavily on robust computing at the edge, accounts for a significant portion of the market application. The global industrial automation market itself is a multi-billion dollar industry, continuously fueling the need for reliable embedded computing components like PICMG SBCs.

“The massive concentration of electronics manufacturing and industrial automation projects in the Asia-Pacific region, a dominant consumer of PICMG-compliant solutions, is a key factor in the market’s momentum,” the report states. With global investments in smart infrastructure and IoT deployments accelerating, the demand for standardized, high-availability computing platforms is set to intensify, especially for applications requiring extended lifecycles and harsh environment operation.

Market Segmentation: Half-Size SBCs and Industrial Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

PICMG Half-size Single Board Computer

PICMG Full-size Single Board Computer

By Application

Industrial Automation

Telecommunications & Networking

Military and Aerospace

Medical Equipment

Transportation Systems

Energy and Power Infrastructure

Others

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

ADLINK Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

IEI Integration Corp. (Taiwan)

ASUS (Taiwan)

Portwell, Inc. (U.S.)

ICP America, Inc. (U.S.)

Broadax Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

AAEON Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

IBASE Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

COMMELL (Taiwan)

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as integrating higher-performance processors and enhanced connectivity options, alongside geographic expansion into high-growth regions to capitalize on emerging opportunities in edge computing and IoT.

Emerging Opportunities in 5G and Edge Computing Infrastructure

Beyond traditional industrial drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The global rollout of 5G networks and the exponential growth of edge computing present substantial new growth avenues, requiring compact, powerful, and reliable computing platforms at the network edge. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance and operational efficiency is a major trend. AI-enabled SBCs can optimize system performance and reduce failure rates in critical infrastructure applications.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional PICMG Single Board Computer markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

