) GNSS Chips & Modules Market Size: Top Trends & Key Players

The global GNSS Chips and Modules Market, valued at US$ 3.92 billion in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$ 7.43 billion by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.29% from 2025 to 2032, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the indispensable role these precision positioning components play across consumer electronics, automotive systems, and industrial applications, forming the backbone of modern location-aware technologies.

GNSS chips and modules, essential for providing accurate real-time positioning and navigation data, have become critical components in everything from smartphones and connected vehicles to drones and asset tracking systems. Their evolution towards multi-constellation support and centimeter-level accuracy is revolutionizing how industries operate, enabling everything from autonomous driving to precision agriculture. The integration of these components with 5G, IoT, and AI technologies creates unprecedented opportunities for innovation while presenting complex technical challenges that manufacturers must address.

Smartphone Proliferation and Automotive Innovation: Dual Growth Engines

The report identifies the massive global smartphone adoption and rapid automotive technological advancement as the primary drivers for GNSS chip demand. With over 6.8 billion smartphone users worldwide and annual shipments exceeding 1.4 billion units, the consumer electronics segment accounts for approximately 65% of total GNSS chip consumption. The integration of GNSS capabilities into system-on-chip (SoC) designs has become standard practice, with leading manufacturers embedding multi-frequency support directly into their processors.

“The automotive sector’s transformation toward connected and autonomous vehicles represents the most significant growth opportunity,” the report states. “With advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) requiring positioning accuracy within centimeters rather than meters, the demand for high-precision GNSS modules is accelerating dramatically.” The automotive GNSS market is projected to grow at over 12% annually through 2030, driven by regulatory mandates for emergency calling systems (eCall) and the rapid development of autonomous vehicle technologies.

Market Segmentation: High-Precision Modules and Automotive Applications Lead Growth

The report provides detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

High-Precision GNSS Chips and Modules

Standard-Precision GNSS Chips and Modules

By Application

Smartphones and Tablets

Automotive and Transportation

Wearable Devices

Asset Tracking and Logistics

Agriculture and Forestry

Surveying and Mapping

Marine and Aviation

Others

By Technology

GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

BeiDou

Multi-Constellation Solutions

Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Define Market Position

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Qualcomm Technologies (U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

NovAtel Inc. (Canada)

Septentrio NV (Belgium)

These companies are focusing on developing multi-frequency, multi-constellation solutions that provide enhanced accuracy and reliability. Recent strategic acquisitions and partnerships with automotive OEMs and IoT platform providers are strengthening market positions, while investments in R&D for low-power designs and integrated solutions are addressing emerging application requirements.

Emerging Opportunities in IoT and Autonomous Systems

Beyond traditional applications, the report highlights significant growth potential in industrial IoT and autonomous systems. The expansion of smart city infrastructure, industrial automation, and drone delivery services creates new demand for reliable positioning technology. Additionally, the integration of GNSS with complementary technologies like inertial navigation systems (INS) and real-time kinematics (RTK) is enabling centimeter-level accuracy for critical applications.

The convergence of 5G and GNSS technologies presents another major trend, with network-based positioning enhancing accuracy in urban environments where satellite signals face challenges. These hybrid positioning solutions are becoming essential for applications requiring both outdoor and indoor positioning continuity, particularly in logistics and emergency services.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional GNSS Chips and Modules markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

