) Screw-In Board Connector Market: Key Players & Market Size

The global Screw-In Circuit Board Connector Market, valued at US$ 623.7 million in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$ 1,040 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68% during the forecast period 2025-2032, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the critical function of these robust, reliable connectors in ensuring secure electrical connections across demanding industrial, medical, and aerospace applications.

Screw-in circuit board connectors are fundamental for creating vibration-resistant and highly secure connections in electronic systems. Their threaded locking mechanism provides superior mechanical stability compared to push-in alternatives, making them indispensable in environments subject to shock, constant motion, or where connection integrity is non-negotiable. This reliability is a cornerstone for safety-critical systems in transportation, industrial automation, and medical diagnostics equipment.

Industrial Automation and Medical Equipment: Core Growth Drivers

The report identifies the relentless expansion of industrial automation and the stringent requirements of medical equipment as the paramount drivers for this market. The industrial automation sector, in particular, accounts for a significant portion of the demand, as these connectors are essential for control systems, robotics, and heavy machinery where failure is not an option. The global push for smarter manufacturing and Industry 4.0 integration directly fuels the need for such dependable components.

“The unwavering demand for high-reliability components in medical technology, where equipment uptime can be a matter of life and death, creates a sustained and growing market for screw-in connectors,” the report states. This is compounded by the rapid technological advancements in medical imaging, patient monitoring, and diagnostic systems, all of which require the absolute connection security that these components provide.

Market Segmentation: Metal Connectors and Industrial Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Metal

Plastic

By Application

Industrial

Medical

Aviation

Electronic

Others

By End User

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

EATON (Ireland)

Positronic Industries (U.S.)

STOCKO CONTACT (Germany)

Microwave Product Division (U.S.)

Smiths Interconnect (U.K.)

Bulgin Components (U.K.)

Molex (U.S.)

Lumberg Connect (Germany)

Belden Electronics GmbH (Germany)

LEMO (Switzerland)

Suzhou Exceedconn Technology Co.,Ltd. (China)

These companies are focusing on material science innovations for enhanced durability, miniaturization to meet space-constrained modern electronics, and geographic expansion into high-growth manufacturing regions to capitalize on new opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy

Beyond traditional industrial drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The explosive growth of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and the renewable energy sector presents new, robust growth avenues. EV power systems and charging infrastructure demand connectors that can handle high currents and resist constant vibration, a perfect application for screw-in types. Similarly, solar inverters and wind turbine control systems operating in harsh outdoor environments rely on these connectors for long-term reliability.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Screw-In Circuit Board Connector markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, material and design trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

