Blood Product Market Size to Reach USD 55.02 Billion by 2031 | Growth Trends & Forecast

Global blood product market is experiencing strong and sustained expansion as plasma-derived therapies become increasingly central to modern healthcare. Valued at USD 32.26 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 55.02 billion by 2031, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and immune-related disorders, expanding surgical volumes, and continuous advancements in plasma collection and fractionation technologies across major healthcare systems worldwide.

Emerging Healthcare Trends Shaping the Blood Product Market

In 2025, the blood product market is being reshaped by precision medicine, advanced biologics, and stronger regulatory focus on blood safety. The expanding clinical use of immunoglobulin therapies across immunology and neurology reflects a broader shift toward targeted, protein-based treatments. Improvements in plasma fractionation efficiency and pathogen reduction technologies are enhancing product safety and availability.

Digital health platforms are also supporting better patient management for chronic infusion therapies, while regulatory advancements are improving traceability and quality assurance across the blood supply chain. Global health authorities continue to emphasize the importance of safe, sufficient blood and plasma-derived medicines as essential components of resilient healthcare systems, reinforcing long-term demand stability

Key Market Drivers Supporting Industry Growth

Several fundamental drivers are accelerating growth in the blood product market:

Together, these drivers create predictable, long-term demand across both acute and chronic care settings.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Companies Driving Plasma Innovation

The global blood product market is led by specialized biopharmaceutical companies with vertically integrated plasma operations and strong R&D capabilities. Key players include:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited – Expanding immunoglobulin and rare disease portfolios through continuous innovation.

– Expanding immunoglobulin and rare disease portfolios through continuous innovation. CSL Limited – A global leader in plasma-derived therapies with extensive collection and fractionation infrastructure.

– A global leader in plasma-derived therapies with extensive collection and fractionation infrastructure. Grifols, S.A. – Strengthening global plasma supply chains and advancing immunology-focused treatments.

– Strengthening global plasma supply chains and advancing immunology-focused treatments. Octapharma AG – Focused on human protein therapies across immunology, hematology, and critical care.

– Focused on human protein therapies across immunology, hematology, and critical care. Kedrion S.p.A. – Advancing plasma-derived medicines for rare and ultra-rare diseases.

These companies are investing heavily in capacity expansion, donor network development, and next-generation plasma therapies to meet rising global demand.

Segment Insights & Regional Overview

By type, immunoglobulin dominates the blood product market due to its broad therapeutic applications and growing clinical indications. Albumin remains vital in critical care and surgical settings, while clotting factors are indispensable for managing inherited bleeding disorders. Specialized plasma proteins are gaining traction for targeted treatments.

By application, hospitals represent the largest channel, serving as primary centers for surgeries, trauma care, and intravenous therapies. Retail pharmacies and specialized clinics are expanding access for chronic outpatient treatment models.

By end user, patients with chronic diseases account for the largest share, driven by ongoing infusion requirements. Surgical and trauma patients form a high-volume acute-care segment, while research institutes support innovation and future therapy development.

By product source, source plasma leads the market due to its consistency and suitability for large-scale fractionation, while recovered plasma plays a complementary role.

Regionally, North America leads the blood product market, supported by advanced infrastructure, strong regulatory oversight, and high treatment adoption. Europe remains a significant and consolidated market with strong public healthcare systems and voluntary donation frameworks. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by healthcare modernization, large populations, and increasing plasma fractionation capacity. South America and the Middle East & Africa represent developing markets, shaped by healthcare investment, donor program expansion, and improving transfusion safety initiatives.

Technological Advancements & Strategic Outlook

Can Advanced Plasma Fractionation and Biologic Innovation Transform Global Blood Product Supply?

The future of the blood product market lies in scalable plasma collection, improved fractionation yields, and expansion of immunology-focused biologics. Companies investing in donor engagement, cold-chain optimization, and sustainable plasma sourcing are positioned to strengthen long-term supply resilience while meeting rising therapeutic demand.

Future Perspective

As healthcare systems increasingly rely on plasma-derived therapies to manage chronic, rare, and critical conditions, the blood product market stands as a vital pillar of global medicine. With strong growth fundamentals, expanding therapeutic indications, and continued innovation, the market presents compelling opportunities for stakeholders committed to advancing safe, effective, and sustainable blood-based treatments.

