5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Is Projected To Grow USD 100 Billion by 2035, Reaching at a CAGR of 24%

5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market is poised for significant expansion as telecom operators worldwide upgrade networks to support 5G deployment. Valued at USD 9.38 Billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow from USD 11.63 Billion in 2025 to USD 100 Billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period (2025–2035). This press release provides an in-depth overview of market drivers, emerging trends, regional insights, challenges, and opportunities driving this transformative technology.

Market Overview

Several key factors are driving the growth of the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market. Rapid adoption of 5G technology is the primary driver. Mobile network operators are upgrading existing 4G LTE networks with 5G non-standalone (NSA) architecture to enable faster deployment and efficient utilization of existing infrastructure.

Increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and low-latency communication across sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment, and smart cities is accelerating market growth. NSA architecture allows operators to leverage existing 4G infrastructure while deploying 5G services, reducing costs and implementation time.

Telecom infrastructure investments are another major driver. Operators worldwide are deploying advanced base stations, small cells, and network upgrades to support the growing 5G ecosystem, including IoT devices, autonomous systems, and enhanced mobile broadband applications.

Government initiatives and supportive policies promoting 5G adoption are contributing to market expansion. Regulatory frameworks and spectrum allocation strategies in countries such as the U.S., China, South Korea, and members of the EU are facilitating faster 5G deployment.

Rising consumer demand for enhanced mobile broadband, cloud-based services, and ultra-reliable low-latency applications is encouraging operators to invest in NSA architecture to deliver superior network performance and customer experience.

Key Market Trends

Several trends are shaping the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market. A prominent trend is the early adoption of NSA architecture as a transitional step toward standalone (SA) 5G networks. This approach allows operators to deploy 5G quickly while leveraging existing LTE networks.

Integration of NSA architecture with IoT and industrial applications is gaining traction. 5G NSA networks support low-latency communication, enabling smart manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, remote monitoring, and real-time data analytics.

Telecom operators are increasingly collaborating with technology providers to enhance network capabilities. Partnerships focus on deploying advanced radio access networks (RAN), cloud-native core solutions, and edge computing to optimize performance.

Network virtualization and software-defined networking (SDN) trends are accelerating. NSA architecture allows flexible network management, enabling operators to dynamically allocate resources and optimize traffic based on user demand.

The demand for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) services, including AR/VR applications, high-definition video streaming, and cloud gaming, is a key market trend driving NSA adoption. Operators leverage NSA to provide faster download speeds and improved user experiences.

Regional Analysis

The 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market exhibits varying growth trends across regions. North America is a leading market due to early 5G adoption, advanced telecom infrastructure, and strong government support. The U.S. is at the forefront, driven by major telecom operators deploying NSA networks to accelerate 5G coverage.

Europe shows steady growth with ongoing spectrum allocation, smart city initiatives, and infrastructure investments. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are adopting NSA networks to enhance mobile connectivity and meet increasing consumer demand.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing mobile subscriptions, and extensive 5G investments in China, South Korea, Japan, and India are boosting demand for NSA solutions. Early 5G adoption in APAC markets enables operators to deploy innovative services efficiently.

Latin America is gradually expanding its 5G infrastructure, with countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina investing in NSA architecture to enhance broadband penetration and support emerging applications in healthcare, education, and industrial sectors.

The Middle East & Africa region is experiencing incremental growth, driven by investments in telecom modernization, smart city projects, and demand for high-speed connectivity in urban areas. UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are leading NSA deployments in the region.

Challenges and Constraints

Despite strong growth prospects, the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market faces several challenges. High infrastructure costs remain a primary constraint, particularly for developing markets where deploying advanced base stations, small cells, and core network upgrades is capital-intensive.

Spectrum allocation and regulatory hurdles pose challenges for operators. Delays in spectrum licensing, inconsistent regulatory policies, and varying frequency standards can impact NSA deployment timelines.

Interoperability with existing 4G LTE networks may also be complex. Operators must ensure seamless integration between LTE and 5G NSA systems to provide consistent network performance without service disruptions.

Cybersecurity concerns are increasingly critical. NSA architecture connects multiple network layers, making data privacy, secure communication, and network resilience a priority for operators.

Rapid technology evolution and transition toward standalone 5G networks may create uncertainty. Operators deploying NSA solutions must plan for future migration to SA architecture while ensuring current network efficiency and performance.

Opportunities

The 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market offers significant opportunities for growth. Expansion of industrial IoT, smart manufacturing, and connected city projects enables operators to deploy NSA networks to support low-latency, high-reliability applications.

Collaboration with cloud providers, edge computing platforms, and network function virtualization (NFV) developers enhances NSA capabilities. Operators can offer advanced services, dynamic network management, and improved customer experiences.

Emerging markets provide opportunities for NSA deployment as countries upgrade legacy 4G infrastructure. Affordable NSA solutions can accelerate 5G rollout, bridging connectivity gaps and enabling digital transformation.

Integration of NSA architecture with AR/VR, cloud gaming, autonomous vehicles, and telemedicine presents new revenue streams. Operators can leverage NSA networks to deliver innovative services, enhance bandwidth efficiency, and differentiate offerings.

Service providers adopting flexible deployment models, including network sharing, managed services, and subscription-based approaches, can expand their market presence and attract new enterprise and consumer clients.

Future Outlook

