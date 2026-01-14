How will chipsets enable low-power cellular IoT growth?

The global Cellular IoT Module Chipset Market, valued at US$ 4,670 million in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$ 9,780 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.12% during the forecast period 2025-2032, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the pivotal role of these advanced connectivity solutions in enabling seamless communication across a vast array of IoT devices, from industrial sensors to smart city infrastructure.

Cellular IoT module chipsets, the core processing units within connectivity modules, are fundamental to transmitting data reliably over cellular networks. Their evolution towards lower power consumption, enhanced security features, and support for diverse network technologies like LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G makes them indispensable for the burgeoning Internet of Things ecosystem. These components are critical for applications requiring wide-area coverage, mobility, and robust data transmission, solidifying their position as a cornerstone of digital transformation.

Proliferation of IoT Applications: The Core Growth Catalyst

The report identifies the explosive proliferation of IoT applications across virtually every industry as the paramount driver for cellular IoT chipset demand. With the number of global IoT connections expected to exceed 30 billion by 2025, the need for reliable, scalable, and power-efficient connectivity solutions is direct and substantial. The industrial IoT segment, in particular, is a major consumer, leveraging these chipsets for asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and process automation.

“The massive deployment of smart meters, connected vehicles, and industrial monitoring systems, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region—which accounts for over 50% of global cellular IoT module shipments—is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in smart infrastructure and Industry 4.0 initiatives surpassing $1 trillion, the demand for advanced cellular connectivity chipsets is set to intensify, especially with the transition to 5G requiring higher data throughput and ultra-low latency for critical applications.

Market Segmentation: 5G Chipsets and Industrial Applications Lead Growth

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

4G Chipset

5G Chipset

By Application

PC

Router/CPE

POS

Smart Meters

Industrial Application

Other

By Technology

NB-IoT

LTE-M

5G RedCap

Others

By End User

Enterprise

Consumer

Government

Industrial

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

UNISOC (China)

Hisilicon (China)

ASR Microelectronics (China)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Eigencomm (U.S.)

Sequans Communications (France)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing ultra-low-power designs for battery-operated devices and integrating advanced security features to protect IoT data. Geographic expansion into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific remains a key strategy to capitalize on the massive IoT deployment underway.

Emerging Opportunities in Smart Cities and Automotive Sectors

Beyond traditional industrial drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid development of smart city infrastructure and the connected vehicle revolution present substantial new growth avenues. Smart city applications, including intelligent traffic management, environmental monitoring, and public safety systems, require robust cellular connectivity. Furthermore, the automotive sector’s shift towards connected cars, telematics, and autonomous driving is fueling demand for high-performance, automotive-grade chipsets that can operate reliably in demanding conditions.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Cellular IoT Module Chipset markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

