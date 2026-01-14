Computer Power Supplies Market: Advanced LED, Display Modules, and Solid-State Lighting Technologies Forecast 2026–2034

Computer Power Supplies Market, valued at a robust US$ 8.94 billion in 2024, is on a trajectory of steady expansion, projected to reach US$ 14.73 billion by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the indispensable role of these critical components in powering modern computing infrastructure across consumer, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Computer power supplies, essential for converting and regulating electrical power for computing devices, are becoming increasingly sophisticated to meet the demands of high-performance computing, energy efficiency standards, and evolving form factors. Their role in ensuring system stability, protecting components from power fluctuations, and minimizing energy waste makes them a cornerstone of the global digital economy.

Gaming and Data Center Expansion: The Primary Growth Engines

The report identifies the explosive growth of the global gaming PC market and data center infrastructure as the paramount drivers for power supply demand. The gaming segment, particularly for PCs requiring 750W-1200W units, accounts for approximately 35% of the total market revenue. Concurrently, the global data center market’s expansion, with investments projected to exceed $400 billion annually by 2025, is fueling demand for redundant and high-efficiency server power supplies.

“The massive concentration of semiconductor manufacturing and data center construction in the Asia-Pacific region, which consumes about 52% of global computer power supplies, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in AI infrastructure and 5G networks accelerating, the demand for reliable, efficient power conversion solutions is set to intensify, especially with high-performance computing requiring 80 PLUS Platinum or Titanium efficiency ratings.

Market Segmentation: Modular Power Supplies and Gaming Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

AC Power Supply

DC Power Supply

Modular Power Supply

Non-modular Power Supply

Others

By Application

PC Computers

Laptops

Servers

Industrial Computers

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Power Rating

Below 500W

500W-1000W

Above 1000W

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Seasonic Electronics (Taiwan)

Corsair (U.S.)

Thermaltake (Taiwan)

Cooler Master (Taiwan)

SilverStone Technology (Taiwan)

Antec (U.S.)

FSP Group (Taiwan)

Gigabyte (Taiwan)

be quiet! (Germany)

EVGA (U.S.)

Super Flower (Taiwan)

Enermax (Taiwan)

Lian Li (Taiwan)

NZXT (U.S.)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing digital power supplies with software monitoring capabilities, and geographic expansion into emerging markets to capitalize on growing PC penetration rates.

Emerging Opportunities in AI and Edge Computing Sectors

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence workloads and edge computing deployments presents new growth avenues, requiring specialized power delivery for GPUs and compact form factors. Furthermore, the integration of smart features represents a major trend. Digital power supplies with IoT-enabled monitoring can optimize power efficiency by up to 30% and provide predictive failure analytics.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Computer Power Supplies markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

