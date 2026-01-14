Sodium Starch Glycolate Market CAGR : Growth, Share, Value, Insights and Trends

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Sodium Starch Glycolate market was valued at USD 76.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 117 million by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This expansion is primarily driven by the expanding pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for generic drugs, and the critical role of sodium starch glycolate as a superdisintegrant in solid oral dosage forms.

What is Sodium Starch Glycolate?

Sodium Starch Glycolate (SSG) is the sodium salt of carboxymethyl ether, a white to off-white, odorless, and tasteless powder derived from starches like potato, corn, and rice. It functions as a superdisintegrant in pharmaceutical formulations, rapidly absorbing water and swelling to facilitate the quick breakdown of tablets and capsules. This action enhances drug dissolution and bioavailability, making it a vital component in immediate-release and orally disintegrating tablet formulations.

Key Market Drivers

1. Expanding Pharmaceutical Industry and Generic Drug Production

The global pharmaceutical market’s consistent growth, coupled with the rising production of generic drugs, directly fuels the demand for sodium starch glycolate. As a cost-effective and highly efficient superdisintegrant, it is indispensable in tablet and capsule formulations. The increasing burden of chronic diseases necessitates long-term medication adherence, predominantly through oral solid dosage forms, ensuring a stable and growing demand for this essential excipient. Furthermore, advancements in drug delivery technologies, particularly the development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) for pediatric and geriatric populations, are creating new avenues for SSG application.

2. Superior Functional Profile and Cost-Effectiveness

Sodium starch glycolate’s exceptional water absorption and swelling properties allow it to function effectively at low concentrations, providing a significant cost advantage for manufacturers. Its versatility across various drug formulations without compromising performance makes it a preferred choice over alternatives. While other superdisintegrants exist, SSG’s proven efficacy in ensuring rapid drug release and its established safety profile in pharmacopeial standards solidify its position in formulators’ toolkits.

Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Landscape – The manufacturing and use of pharmaceutical excipients like sodium starch glycolate are governed by rigorous regulations from bodies like the US FDA and EMA. Any changes in raw material sourcing or production processes require extensive re-validation, leading to increased compliance costs and potential delays in product launches.

– The manufacturing and use of pharmaceutical excipients like sodium starch glycolate are governed by rigorous regulations from bodies like the US FDA and EMA. Any changes in raw material sourcing or production processes require extensive re-validation, leading to increased compliance costs and potential delays in product launches. Competition from Alternative Superdisintegrants – The market faces significant competition from other agents such as croscarmellose sodium and crospovidone. Formulation scientists may select alternatives based on specific drug compatibility, performance characteristics, or cost considerations, creating a persistent competitive challenge for SSG.

– The market faces significant competition from other agents such as croscarmellose sodium and crospovidone. Formulation scientists may select alternatives based on specific drug compatibility, performance characteristics, or cost considerations, creating a persistent competitive challenge for SSG. Raw Material Price Volatility – As SSG is derived from natural starches (e.g., corn, potato), fluctuations in the prices and availability of these agricultural commodities can directly impact production costs and profit margins for manufacturers.

Emerging Opportunities

The pharmaceutical excipient landscape is evolving, presenting several growth opportunities for sodium starch glycolate. The rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and the burgeoning generic drug markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are significant growth frontiers. Key enablers include:

Expansion of local pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in emerging economies

capabilities in emerging economies Growing R&D into multifunctional and co-processed excipients that integrate SSG’s properties

that integrate SSG’s properties Rising consumer preference for orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) and other patient-centric dosage forms

Collectively, these trends are expected to broaden the application scope of sodium starch glycolate and drive its adoption in new geographic and formulation segments.

Regional Market Insights

North America : Holds the largest market share, driven by a robust pharmaceutical sector, stringent regulatory standards, and high adoption of advanced drug delivery systems.

: Holds the largest market share, driven by a robust pharmaceutical sector, stringent regulatory standards, and high adoption of advanced drug delivery systems. Europe : A mature market characterized by a strong presence of pharmaceutical giants and a well-established regulatory framework guided by the EMA.

: A mature market characterized by a strong presence of pharmaceutical giants and a well-established regulatory framework guided by the EMA. Asia-Pacific : Exhibits the highest growth rate, propelled by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing in India and China, increasing healthcare expenditure, and supportive government policies.

: Exhibits the highest growth rate, propelled by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing in India and China, increasing healthcare expenditure, and supportive government policies. Latin America and Middle East & Africa: These regions represent emerging markets with growth potential, fueled by improving healthcare access and gradual market penetration of essential pharmaceutical excipients.

Market Segmentation

By Type

SSG (Corn Starch)

SSG (Potato Starch)

SSG (Others – Rice, Wheat)

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

By Function

Disintegrant

Suspending Agent

Gelling Agent

By Purity Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Food & Beverage Manufacturers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global Sodium Starch Glycolate market features a fragmented competitive landscape. DFE Pharma is recognized as a leading global supplier, commanding a significant market share. The space also includes other major players such as JRS Pharma and Roquette Frères S.A., alongside numerous regional manufacturers, particularly from Asia, who compete on cost and regional supply chain strengths.

The report provides in-depth competitive profiling of key players, including:

DFE Pharma

JRS Pharma

Roquette Frères S.A.

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Others specializing in pharmaceutical excipients and starch derivatives

Report Deliverables

Global and regional market forecasts from 2025 to 2032

Strategic insights into technological developments and regulatory landscape

Market share analysis and SWOT assessments of key players

Pricing trend analysis and supply chain dynamics

Comprehensive segmentation by type, application, function, purity grade, end user, and geography

