Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Core Market Size, Share & Forecast 2025–2032

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Core Market, valued at a robust USD 4.8 billion in 2024, is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the critical role of these pre-designed, reusable semiconductor components in accelerating chip development cycles and reducing design costs across multiple industries.

Semiconductor IP cores, essential building blocks for modern System-on-Chip (SoC) designs, are becoming indispensable in minimizing time-to-market and optimizing design efficiency. Their reusable nature allows semiconductor companies to focus on differentiation rather than reinventing standard components, making them a cornerstone of modern semiconductor design methodology.

AI and IoT Expansion: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the explosive growth of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things applications as the paramount driver for semiconductor IP core demand. With the AI chip market segment accounting for approximately 35% of total IP core application, the correlation is direct and substantial. The global AI chip market itself is projected to exceed USD 120 billion annually by 2027, fueling demand for specialized processor and interface IP solutions.

“The massive concentration of semiconductor design activities and fabless companies in the Asia-Pacific region, which alone consumes about 65% of global semiconductor IP cores, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in semiconductor design exceeding USD 300 billion through 2030, the demand for pre-verified IP solutions is set to intensify, especially with the transition to advanced nodes below 5nm requiring complex design verification.

Market Segmentation: Processor IP and Consumer Electronics Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

ARM Ltd. (U.K.)

Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.)

Imagination Technologies (U.K.)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

CEVA, Inc. (U.S.)

VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)

eMemory Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Rambus Inc. (U.S.)

Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.)

Sonics, Inc. (U.S.)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing AI-optimized IP cores, and geographic expansion into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Automotive and Edge Computing Sectors

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of automotive electronics and edge computing applications presents new growth avenues, requiring specialized IP cores for automotive-grade reliability and low-power operation. Furthermore, the integration of chiplets and heterogeneous integration technologies is a major trend. Advanced packaging IP solutions can reduce design complexity by up to 40% and improve system performance significantly.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Semiconductor IP Core markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

