Plasma Feed Market Size USD 4.135 Billion with CAGR 5.23% By 2025–2035, Driven by Rising Demand for High-Protein Animal Nutrition

The global plasma feed market is gaining steady traction as livestock producers increasingly focus on improving animal health, feed efficiency, and productivity. Plasma feed, derived primarily from animal blood plasma, is widely used as a functional protein ingredient in animal nutrition, especially in swine, poultry, aquaculture, and pet food. Its ability to enhance gut health, immunity, and growth performance makes it a valuable additive in modern feed formulations. According to Market Research Future analysis, the plasma feed market size was estimated at USD 2.36 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.135 billion by 2035. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.483 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. This growth reflects rising protein consumption, intensification of animal farming, and increasing awareness of feed quality and safety.

“Request Free Sample” – Obtain a complimentary sample of our report to assess its quality and relevance to your requirements

Market Overview and Growth Snapshot

The plasma feed market is primarily driven by the growing global demand for meat, dairy, and seafood products. As consumer preferences shift toward high-quality animal protein, livestock producers are under pressure to adopt feed solutions that enhance feed conversion ratios and reduce mortality rates. Plasma feed offers functional benefits beyond basic nutrition, including improved digestibility, reduced post-weaning stress in piglets, and enhanced immune response. These attributes have made plasma feed a preferred ingredient in starter feeds and specialized diets.

Technological advancements in plasma processing and drying techniques have further improved product safety and nutritional consistency, supporting wider adoption. In addition, regulatory restrictions on antibiotic growth promoters in several regions have accelerated the use of functional feed ingredients such as plasma proteins. The steady expansion of commercial livestock farming, particularly in emerging economies, continues to strengthen market demand. Despite challenges related to raw material availability and price volatility, the long-term growth outlook remains positive due to sustained investments in animal nutrition and feed innovation.

“Proceed to Buy” – Move forward with your purchase and gain instant access to the complete report

Segmentation and Regional Insights

The plasma feed market can be segmented based on source, application, and animal type. Porcine plasma remains a dominant segment due to its proven effectiveness in swine nutrition, particularly during the early growth stages. Bovine plasma also holds a notable share, supported by its use in ruminant feed and pet food formulations. In terms of application, swine feed represents the largest segment, followed by poultry, aquaculture, and pet food, reflecting the high sensitivity of young animals to gut health and immune challenges.

Regionally, North America holds a significant share of the plasma feed market, driven by advanced livestock production systems, strong regulatory oversight, and high adoption of value-added feed ingredients. Europe follows closely, supported by strict regulations on antibiotic use and a strong emphasis on animal welfare and sustainable farming practices. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid expansion of the livestock sector, rising meat consumption, and increasing investments in feed manufacturing infrastructure. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present growth opportunities due to improving agricultural practices and expanding commercial farming activities.

“Browse Report” – Explore the report’s contents, sections, and key insights by browsing through its detailed information

Competitive Landscape and Opportunities

The plasma feed market is moderately consolidated, with a mix of global and regional players focusing on capacity expansion, product innovation, and strategic collaborations. Leading companies are investing in advanced processing technologies to ensure biosecurity, traceability, and consistent quality. The competitive environment encourages continuous research into functional benefits, including disease resistance and improved animal performance under stress conditions.

Opportunities in the market are emerging from the growing demand for sustainable and efficient animal nutrition solutions. The integration of plasma feed into precision feeding programs and customized diets presents new avenues for growth. Additionally, the rising popularity of premium pet food and aquaculture products is expected to create incremental demand for high-quality plasma proteins. As awareness of animal health management increases globally, plasma feed manufacturers are well-positioned to benefit from long-term structural trends in the feed industry.

FAQs

1. What is plasma feed and why is it used in animal nutrition?

Plasma feed is a protein-rich ingredient derived from animal blood plasma and is used in animal nutrition to improve gut health, immunity, and growth performance, particularly in young and stressed animals.

2. What is the current and projected size of the plasma feed market?

The plasma feed market was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 4.135 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period.

3. Which animal segment drives the highest demand for plasma feed?

The swine segment drives the highest demand due to the effectiveness of plasma feed in improving post-weaning performance and reducing mortality in piglets.

4. Which region is expected to grow the fastest in the plasma feed market?

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth due to expanding livestock production, rising protein consumption, and increasing adoption of advanced feed solutions.

5. What are the key growth drivers of the plasma feed market?

Key growth drivers include rising global demand for animal protein, restrictions on antibiotic growth promoters, technological advancements in feed processing, and increased focus on animal health and productivity.

Discover More Research Reports By Market Research Future

Grain Seed Market

Granular Urea Market

Grapes Value Chain Analysis Market

Greece Poultry Market