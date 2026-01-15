Blood Meal Market Size Worth USD 3.27 Billion with CAGR of 3.1% By 2025–2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Organic Fertilizers and High-Protein Animal Feed

The global Blood Meal Market is witnessing steady growth due to its expanding application across agriculture, animal feed, and organic farming. Blood meal, a by-product of the meat processing industry, is valued for its high protein and nitrogen content, making it a critical input for fertilizers and livestock nutrition. As per Market Research Future analysis, the Blood Meal Market Size was estimated at USD 2.34 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to grow from USD 2.413 billion in 2025 to USD 3.274 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices, cost-effective protein sources, and soil fertility enhancement is expected to support consistent market expansion.

Market Overview and Growth Snapshot

The blood meal market plays a significant role in circular economy practices by converting slaughterhouse waste into value-added products. Blood meal is primarily used as a nitrogen-rich organic fertilizer and as a protein supplement in animal feed formulations, particularly for poultry, aquaculture, and pet food. The growing global population and rising demand for food products are driving the need for improved agricultural productivity, which directly supports the consumption of organic and natural fertilizers such as blood meal.

From a growth perspective, the market benefits from increasing awareness of organic farming and restrictions on synthetic fertilizers in several regions. Farmers are gradually shifting toward natural soil enhancers that improve crop yield while maintaining long-term soil health. In parallel, the livestock industry is seeking affordable, high-protein feed ingredients to optimize animal growth and reduce dependency on costly alternatives such as soybean meal and fishmeal. These factors collectively contribute to the stable CAGR of 3.1% expected between 2025 and 2035.

Segmentation and Regional Insights

The blood meal market can be segmented based on application, source, and end-use industries. In terms of application, fertilizers account for a substantial share due to the product’s high nitrogen concentration, which promotes leafy growth and improves soil nutrient levels. Animal feed applications also represent a significant portion of demand, especially in regions with strong poultry and aquaculture industries.

From a regional standpoint, North America holds a prominent position in the global blood meal market, supported by advanced meat processing infrastructure, high adoption of organic fertilizers, and well-established animal husbandry practices. Europe follows closely, driven by strict environmental regulations and growing preference for sustainable agricultural inputs. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by expanding agricultural activities, rising livestock production, and increasing awareness of organic farming methods in countries such as China and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa contribute moderately, with growth linked to agricultural modernization and improving feed manufacturing capabilities.

Competitive Landscape and Opportunities

The blood meal market is moderately competitive, with several regional and global players focusing on product quality, supply chain efficiency, and compliance with safety regulations. Key companies are investing in advanced processing technologies to improve nutrient retention and reduce contamination risks. Strategic partnerships with slaughterhouses and agricultural distributors are commonly adopted to ensure consistent raw material supply and wider market reach.

Opportunities within the market are emerging from innovations in organic fertilizer blends and specialized animal feed formulations. As consumer preferences shift toward organic food products, farmers are increasingly willing to invest in natural inputs that enhance crop quality. Additionally, the rising demand for sustainable aquaculture feed presents untapped potential for blood meal producers. Emerging economies offer further growth opportunities as governments promote waste utilization and environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

FAQs

1. What is blood meal and why is it used?

Blood meal is a dry, powdered product derived from animal blood collected during meat processing. It is used primarily as an organic fertilizer due to its high nitrogen content and as a protein-rich ingredient in animal feed to support growth and nutrition.

2. What is the current size of the blood meal market?

The blood meal market was valued at USD 2.34 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily, reaching USD 3.274 billion by 2035.

3. What factors are driving the growth of the blood meal market?

Key growth drivers include increasing adoption of organic farming, demand for sustainable fertilizers, rising livestock and aquaculture production, and the need for cost-effective protein sources in animal feed.

4. Which region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period?

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth due to expanding agricultural activities, growing population, and increasing awareness of organic and sustainable farming practices.

5. What challenges does the blood meal market face?

Challenges include strict regulatory requirements related to animal by-products, concerns over disease transmission, and fluctuations in raw material availability linked to meat production levels.

