반도체 건조한 에칭 장비 시장 크기 성장할 것으로 예상된에서 KRW3.84 억 2026USD6.27 억 2033

The market value of semiconductor dry etching equipment is expected to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2026 and KRW 6.27 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13% during the forecast period 2026-2033. This expansion highlights the essential role of dry etching systems in creating complex circuit patterns on semiconductor wafers with nanometer precision in a detailed and comprehensive report.

Using dry etching equipment, plasma-based processes selectively remove material layers, a fundamental aspect of semiconductor manufacturing. These systems are essential for creating high-screen-ratio, advanced memory and logic devices. Their precision and anisotropy are crucial for manufacturing everything from smartphones and computers to automotive electronics and AI.

The Expansion of the Semiconductor Industry: A Key Growth Engine

This report highlights the unprecedented growth of the global semiconductor industry, driving demand for etching equipment. With the semiconductor equipment market projected to exceed $120 billion annually, demand for precision etching solutions continues to intensify. The transition to advanced etching technologies below 7nm requires increasingly complex etching capabilities, particularly for 3D NAND flash memory and DRAM applications, where the etch step can account for up to 40% of the total production process.

“With a high concentration of semiconductor wafer fabs in the Asia Pacific region, accounting for approximately 75% of global dry etching equipment consumption, consumption will continue to drive market dynamics,” the report states. With global investment from semiconductor manufacturing sites expected to exceed $50 billion by 2030, demand for advanced etching solutions is accelerating, particularly for applications requiring atomic-level precision and high selectivity.

Market Segmentation: Dielectric Etch and Foundry Dominates by Application

The report provides detailed segmentation analysis, clear market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By type

Dielectric Etch

silicon etching

Conductor etching

Application

Foundry

IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer)

memory

MEMS(Microelectromechanical Systems)

Premium packaging

technology

Reactive Ion Etching(RIE)

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Deep Reactive Ion Etching(DRIE)

plasma etching

Wafer size

300mm

200mm

450mm (new)

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Lam Research Corporation (USA)

Tokyo Electronics Limited (Japan)

Applied Materials, Inc. (USA)

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan)

SEMES Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. (AMEC)(중국)

NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)

SPTS Technologies (a KLA company) (UK)

Oxford (UK)

ULVAC, Inc. (Japan)

These companies are focusing on new opportunities to invest in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in high-growth areas such as atomic layer etching (ALE) and expanding high-screen-ratio capabilities.

Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing for New Opportunities

Beyond traditional semiconductor applications, this report highlights significant new opportunities in the high-performance computing sector of artificial intelligence. The increasing complexity of AI chips, coupled with the need for 3D architectures and advanced packaging technologies, drives the demand for more precise etching solutions. Furthermore, the growth of quantum computers and optical integrated circuits presents new applications for specialized dry etching processes.

Report Scope and Availability

This market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional semiconductor dry etching equipment market for 2025-2032. It includes detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive landscape, technological trends, and an assessment of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities and competitive strategies of key players, the report is complete.

