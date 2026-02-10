The Global Chickpea Flour Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.60 Million by the end of 2030.

Global Chickpea Flour Market was valued at USD 2.14 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.60 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2025–2030. Steady growth in this market is being fueled by changing dietary preferences, increasing health awareness, and the global shift toward sustainable, plant-based food ingredients.

Chickpea flour, also known as gram flour or besan, is produced by finely grinding dried chickpeas. It is naturally high in protein, dietary fiber, and essential vitamins, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers. Over the years, chickpea flour has evolved from a traditional staple in certain regions into a globally recognized functional ingredient used across multiple food applications.

Many households discovered chickpea flour’s versatility in preparing pancakes, breads, snacks, batters, and coatings. As health and immunity became central concerns during the pandemic, chickpea flour gained popularity for its nutrient density and long shelf life. Following an initial supply-side dip, the market rebounded quickly and entered a phase of steady expansion in the post-pandemic period.

Food manufacturers are increasingly incorporating chickpea flour into bakery products, snack foods, pasta alternatives, and ready-to-use mixes. The widespread adoption of gluten-free lifestyles across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has created strong demand from the food processing sector.

A key opportunity in the market lies in the expanding use of chickpea flour in functional foods and plant-based alternatives. Manufacturers are leveraging its protein content and functional properties to develop dairy-free yogurts, cheese alternatives, protein bars, and ready-to-eat meals. As veganism and ethical food consumption continue to grow, chickpea flour offers companies a competitive advantage as a sustainable, allergen-free ingredient.

Industry Trends: Clean Label and Sustainable Sourcing

One of the most notable trends in the chickpea flour industry is the shift toward clean-label and minimally processed foods. Modern consumers are paying closer attention to ingredient lists and prefer products made from simple, recognizable components. Chickpea flour aligns perfectly with this trend, as it is produced from a single natural ingredient without the need for additives.

Additionally, growing interest in local and sustainable sourcing has encouraged increased chickpea cultivation in regions such as India, Australia, and North America. Manufacturers are investing in improved milling technologies to enhance the texture, flavor, and performance of chickpea flour, making it suitable for mainstream applications such as baked goods and plant-based meat alternatives.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The chickpea flour market serves a range of applications, including dairy products, animal feeds, and others.

Dairy Products

Dairy alternatives represent the largest application segment. Chickpea flour is widely used to improve texture, stability, and protein content in yogurt alternatives, cheese spreads, and plant-based beverages. The growing demand for lactose-free and vegan dairy products continues to drive this segment’s dominance.

Animal Feeds

Animal feed is the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. Chickpea flour provides a plant-based source of protein, fiber, and minerals for livestock and poultry. Feed producers are increasingly adopting chickpea flour as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional protein sources.

Others

This segment includes bakery products, sauces, and snacks. While growth here remains steady, it is moderate compared to the rapidly expanding animal feed segment.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Supermarkets remain the largest distribution channel due to their convenience, wide product assortment, and consumer trust. Dedicated gluten-free and plant-based product sections have further boosted chickpea flour sales in organized retail.

Online Stores

Online retail is the fastest-growing channel. E-commerce platforms offer broader brand choices, doorstep delivery, subscription models, and access to organic and specialty products, appealing to modern, health-focused consumers.

Others

Specialty health stores and convenience shops cater to niche audiences, contributing a smaller share of overall market revenue.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific dominates the global chickpea flour market, driven by extensive chickpea cultivation and long-standing culinary use in countries such as India, Pakistan, and Australia. Chickpea flour is a daily-use staple across the region, supporting both household consumption and food manufacturing.

Europe

Europe follows closely, supported by increasing veganism, gluten-free product development, and regulatory support for clean-label foods.

North America

North America is the fastest-growing region. Rising health awareness, demand for plant-based proteins, and innovation in functional food categories are driving rapid adoption in the U.S. and Canada.

Other Regions

South America and the Middle East & Africa contribute steadily, with growth linked to regional agriculture, imports, and evolving dietary trends.

Latest Industry Developments

Product Diversification and Formulation Innovation

Manufacturers are rapidly expanding product portfolios, introducing chickpea flour-based dairy alternatives, high-protein bakery mixes, snack products, and ready-to-cook meal kits. Blending chickpea flour with other pulse proteins and fortifying products with vitamins and minerals is helping brands capture nutrition-focused consumers.

Distribution Expansion and Digital Optimization

Companies are strengthening their presence across supermarkets and digital platforms, using direct-to-consumer models, subscriptions, and targeted online marketing to reach health-conscious buyers. Investments in regional processing hubs and demand forecasting tools are improving supply chain resilience.

Quality Assurance and Sustainability Focus

Producers are emphasizing organic and non-GMO certifications, transparent traceability, and sustainable processing practices. Advanced testing technologies and energy-efficient milling are enhancing product consistency, reducing waste, and supporting clean-label positioning.

Conclusion

The Global Chickpea Flour Market is set for steady growth as consumers increasingly prioritize health, sustainability, and plant-based nutrition. With expanding applications in functional foods, animal feeds, and dairy alternatives—supported by clean-label trends and digital distribution—the market is well-positioned to strengthen its role in global food systems through 2030.