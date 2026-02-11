The global fire suppression systems market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.94 billion by the end of 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in global fire suppression systems market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.94 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025–2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The global kava root extract market has been gaining attention for its natural calming properties and its use in traditional wellness practices. Extracted from the roots of the Piper methysticum plant, kava has been used for centuries in the Pacific Islands for its relaxing effects. Today, its presence in dietary supplements, functional beverages, and herbal medicines is expanding rapidly, driven by growing consumer awareness of natural alternatives to stress relief.

One long-term driver shaping the global kava root extract market is the increasing shift toward plant-based and natural wellness products. As consumers become more conscious about the side effects of synthetic drugs, the demand for botanical ingredients with proven efficacy has surged. Kava extract, known for its ability to promote relaxation without causing dependency, fits perfectly into this trend. Wellness industries across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are now focusing on incorporating kava-based formulations into teas, tonics, and capsules.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global kava root extract market. Initially, global supply chains faced disruption, particularly in the South Pacific region, where kava cultivation is concentrated. The lockdown restrictions slowed down exports and led to shortages of raw material supply. However, as the pandemic persisted, demand rebounded strongly. Consumers, experiencing high stress, anxiety, and sleep issues during lockdowns, turned toward herbal supplements that offered relief. Online retail channels also expanded access, helping brands reach new audiences worldwide. This post-pandemic shift in consumer lifestyle, emphasizing emotional well-being and natural stress management, has strengthened the long-term prospects of the kava extract industry.

In the short term, one of the key market drivers is the growing popularity of functional beverages infused with herbal extracts. Brands are experimenting with innovative blends that mix kava root extract with adaptogens, vitamins, and natural fruit flavors. These products appeal especially to millennials and health-conscious consumers seeking non-alcoholic relaxation drinks.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals

The global kava root extract market by application demonstrates a unique balance between traditional wellness and modern product innovation. The largest in this segment is Nutraceuticals, as consumers increasingly seek natural options to manage stress, anxiety, and sleep-related issues. Kava root’s calming and adaptogenic properties make it a key ingredient in dietary supplements and herbal tonics. Nutraceutical brands highlight kava for its non-addictive and natural benefits, appealing strongly to health-conscious buyers. Meanwhile, the fastest growing during the forecast period is Cosmeceuticals. This growth is driven by the inclusion of kava in skincare and personal care formulations. Kava extract’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant traits help soothe irritated skin, reduce redness, and promote a healthy glow.

By Form: Powder, Liquid Extract, Capsules/Tablets

The global kava root extract market by form reflects the changing consumer habits in supplement consumption and product formulation. The largest in this segment is Powder, primarily due to its versatility and long shelf life. Powdered kava extract is widely used in teas, smoothies, and supplement blends, allowing easy customization for manufacturers and consumers alike. It also appeals to traditional drinkers familiar with kava’s ceremonial roots in the Pacific Islands. The fastest growing during the forecast period is Liquid Extract, supported by rising demand for convenient and quick-absorption formats. Liquid kava extract fits modern lifestyles, used in ready-to-drink beverages and tinctures that provide instant relaxation effects. This form is popular in health bars, wellness drinks, and stress-relief tonics. Capsules and tablets remain a preferred choice for those seeking standardized doses without the earthy taste of kava but are growing more moderately.

By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Health and Wellness Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

The global kava root extract market by distribution channel has evolved rapidly with changing shopping preferences. The largest in this segment is Online Retail, driven by the global digital shift and the convenience of home delivery. Consumers now prefer exploring a wide range of herbal supplements online, reading reviews, and comparing product transparency before purchase. E-commerce platforms have enabled small and large brands to reach international audiences efficiently, making online sales a dominant force. The fastest growing during the forecast period is Health and Wellness Stores, as customers increasingly seek expert advice and personalized recommendations. These specialty stores often provide trusted, high-quality products and engage consumers through educational events and sampling experiences.

Regional Analysis:

The global kava root extract market by region reveals strong regional dynamics shaped by culture, awareness, and regulation. The largest in this segment is North America, where wellness trends and natural supplement adoption have surged. The United States and Canada are witnessing high demand for kava-based beverages, gummies, and relaxation supplements. Extensive marketing around mental wellness and herbal remedies has fueled this leadership. The fastest growing during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific, supported by increasing consumer acceptance in countries like Australia, Japan, and South Korea. The region’s familiarity with traditional herbal medicines enhances the appeal of kava extracts, and local manufacturers are introducing innovative products tailored to younger consumers.

Latest Industry Developments:

Functional ready-to-drink and “sober-curious” positioning: The market is seeing a clear pivot toward ready-to-drink kava beverages and low-alcohol or alcohol-free social substitutes designed for the sober-curious consumer. Brands package kava in convenient formats—cans, tinctures, and dropper bottles—paired with flavor systems and gentle adaptogens to broaden mainstream appeal. Marketing emphasizes relaxation without intoxication, targeting nightlife alternatives, workplace wellness, and at-home ritual use. Retail placement in beverage aisles and specialty sober bars has grown, while social media and influencer sampling accelerate trial. This trend is reshaping product portfolios and shelf strategies as kava moves from niche ethnobotany into everyday functional drinks.