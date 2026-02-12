Pricing

Online Press Release Pricing

The only PR Distribution Service that is built for time-saving, cost-saving and max visibility.

Free Press Release Trial *

* Only one post per company/ entity. Multiple accounts or posts will be deleted.

Single Post

$29

Post Once

1️⃣ One press release
✅ Publish immediately
✅ Appear in 20+ news sites
✅ 2000 words per post
✅ 4 images, 1 video embed
✅ Permanent links
✅ PR Report in 2 work days

1 Month Unlimited

$99

pay one-off

🎯 Unlimited press releases
✅ Publish immediately
✅ Appear in 20+ news sites
✅ 2000 words per post
✅ Up to 4 pics / 1 vid embed
✅ Permanent links

Most Popular!

6 Months Unlimited

$590

pay one-off

♾️ Unlimited press releases
✅ Publish immediately
✅ Appear in 20+ news sites
✅ 2000 words per post
✅ Up to 4 pics / 1 vid embed
✅ Permanent links

Accept PayPal & Credit Cards

Basic rules:
1. Free press release trial will be distributed in 24~48 hours after checking.
2. We review all the content before publication to ensure the content meets public safety standards.
3. Submitted content must not violate the Prohibited User Contributions and Fair Use Policy in our Terms of Service.

Distribution network

Partial list

No. Site URLSite NameCategoryDAPA
1https://www.prnewsreleaser.comPR News ReleaserSource4131
2https://www.micronews.siteMicro News SiteNews/ Any1822
3https://pressrelease.wikiPR WorldwideNews/ Any1023
4https://www.net24.newsNet24 NewsNews/ Any5631
5https://mediainfotoday.comMedia Info TodayNews/ Any3133
6https://www.news24.phNews24 PhilippinesNews/ Any2123
7https://article.org.inArticle InsideNews/ Any3746
8https://www.hinews.ccHiNewsLifestyle1218
9https://www.mjobmarket.comMicro Job MarketJob/ HR1328
10https://lingoexp.comLingoExpertNews/ Any1628
11https://post.hashnode.devTech ArtistTech/ Web7740
12https://newsroom.altavista.orgNewsroom AltavistaNews/ Any3118
13https://page.tokyoTokyo PageNews/ AnyNEWNEW
14https://prnews.quora.comPR Counsel QuoraNews/ Any9344
15https://www.apacnews.orgAPAC NewsNews/Any1319
16https://www.amicnews.comAmic NewsNews/ Any2730
17https://medium.com/@bizprMediumAny9548
18https://www.prtimes.orgPR TimesNews/ Any1027
19https://www.global-daily.comGlobal DailyNews/ Any1117
20https://www.bignews.ukBig NewsNews/ Any516
21https://www.tapatalk.comNews JournalNews/ Any8437
22https://getspotnews.comSPOT News SingaporeNews2327
23https://newsbeat.asiaNewsbeat AsiaNews825
24https://www.newscast.worldNewscast WorldNews511
25https://lifeusanews.comLife USA NewsNews1429
26https://exclusivepress.netExclusive PressNews2426
27https://intelasia.netIntel AsiaNews1525
28https://localnewser.comLocal NewserNews1830
29https://lorem.bizLorem BizNews1432
30https://thaibusiness.newsThai Business NewsNews325
31https://koreabusinessnews.comKorea Business NewsNews1422
32https://sportsexpressasia.comSports Express AsiaNews/ Sport1527
33https//iconewsdesk.comICO NewsdeskNews/ Web3137
34https://press.typeflo.ioPress and Media TrendsNews1412
35https://knowledgematrix.netKnowledge MatrixNews/ Any1636
36https://www.newsmage.comNews MageNews / Any3637
38https://globewirenews.comGlobe Wire NewsNews5740
*Press releases will be manually submitted among 20 of the above news sites. DA = Domain Authority. PA = Page Authority.
No. Social MediaSite NameCategory
1TwitterTwitterSocial Media
2FacebookFacebookSocial Media
3RedditRedditSocial Media
5Band UsBand.usSocial Media
Press Release will be shared to social media.

