The Global Private 5G for Enterprises Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 16.08 Billion by the end of 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Private 5G for Enterprises Market was valued at USD 3.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 16.08 Billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.36%.

Private 5G for enterprises is becoming a critical technology for companies seeking faster, more reliable, and secure wireless networks. A major long-term driver of this market is the growing need for digital transformation across industries. Enterprises are increasingly relying on connected devices, automation, and real-time data processing, which require robust and private wireless networks. COVID-19 accelerated this demand as organizations shifted to remote work, contactless operations, and digital services. The pandemic highlighted the limitations of traditional networks and pushed businesses to adopt private 5G solutions to ensure continuity, improve efficiency, and maintain secure communication channels even during disruptions.

In the short term, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies is driving enterprises to invest in private 5G networks. Manufacturing plants, warehouses, and logistics centers are deploying connected robots, autonomous vehicles, and smart sensors that need low-latency and high-bandwidth connections. Private 5G networks provide the infrastructure required for these applications to operate reliably without interference from public networks, helping companies improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime. This immediate requirement has led to faster deployment cycles and increased investments in private 5G solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

In the 5G for Enterprises Market, the largest segment is Hardware, as it includes essential equipment like antennas, base stations, and routers that form the backbone of any 5G network. Hardware is in high demand because companies need physical infrastructure to support advanced connectivity and growing numbers of devices. On the other hand, the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is Software. Software is becoming crucial as it enables network management, automation, analytics, and security for enterprise operations. With the growing trend of smart factories and connected offices, software-driven solutions help companies optimize bandwidth, monitor device performance, and implement new features without replacing hardware. Services, which include consulting, installation, and maintenance, continue to support both hardware and software, but their growth rate is steady compared to software.

By Spectrum: Licensed, Unlicensed, Shared

In the spectrum category of the 5G for Enterprises Market, the largest segment is Licensed spectrum. Licensed spectrum provides dedicated, interference-free bandwidth that ensures stable, high-performance connectivity, which is essential for large-scale enterprise operations like manufacturing and healthcare. Because enterprises value reliability and secure communication, licensed spectrum remains the preferred choice for critical applications. The fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is shared spectrum. Shared spectrum allows multiple users to access available frequencies efficiently, reducing costs and increasing flexibility for smaller or medium-sized enterprises.

By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud

For deployment models, the largest segment in the 5G for Enterprises Market is On-Premises. On-premises deployment allows enterprises to control their own networks, ensuring high security and reliability for sensitive operations in industries like government, energy, and healthcare. By keeping the infrastructure within the organization, companies can customize networks, implement stricter data privacy measures, and reduce dependency on public networks. The fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is Cloud deployment. Cloud-based 5G enables scalability, remote management, and quick deployment of network functions without heavy upfront investment. Small and medium-sized enterprises are especially adopting cloud solutions as they can start with minimal hardware and scale according to demand. Enterprises also benefit from cloud-native applications, automation, and AI-based management that make networks more agile and cost-efficient.

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises

In the organization size segment, the largest share of the 5G for Enterprises Market is held by Large Enterprises. Large enterprises, such as global manufacturers, telecom operators, and hospitals, require private 5G networks to manage multiple facilities, devices, and high-volume data traffic reliably. These organizations invest heavily in infrastructure, advanced software, and security to ensure uninterrupted operations. The fastest growing segment during the forecast period is Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). SMEs are increasingly adopting 5G networks to improve productivity, enable remote monitoring, and support digital services. With scalable private 5G solutions and cloud deployment models, SMEs can implement modern network technologies without the high upfront costs associated with large enterprises.

By End-User: Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Government & Public Safety, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Mining, Others



In the end-user segment of the 5G for Enterprises Market, the largest share is held by Manufacturing. Factories require low-latency, reliable networks for connected machines, robots, and smart sensors that operate in real-time. Manufacturing is heavily investing in private 5G to support automation, predictive maintenance, and supply chain optimization. The fastest-growing end-user during the forecast period is Healthcare. Hospitals and medical institutions are adopting private 5G networks for telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and high-speed data transfer for medical imaging. Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and IT & Telecom also contribute to growth, but at a steadier pace compared to healthcare.

Regional Analysis:

In regional analysis, the largest share of the 5G for Enterprises Market is held by North America. North American enterprises benefit from early 5G infrastructure deployment, strong government support, and widespread adoption in industries like IT, manufacturing, and healthcare. The fastest-growing region during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid adoption due to industrial automation, smart city projects, and digital transformation initiatives across countries like China, Japan, and India. Europe shows steady growth with a focus on industrial 4.0 and connected transportation.

