Smart Farming Market to Reach USD 31.34 Billion by 2030

The Smart Farming Market was valued at USD 20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 31.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2025–2030.

Smart agriculture refers to equipping farming operations with advanced digital infrastructure and connected technologies such as wireless sensors, low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN), Wi-Fi, Zigbee, IoT platforms, AI-driven analytics, GPS, and automation systems. These technologies enable farmers to improve harvesting, planting, irrigation, livestock monitoring, and inventory management through real-time insights and automation.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming agriculture by enabling remote field monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated irrigation systems. This shift toward data-driven farming is significantly enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.

Industry Overview

Smart farming combines:

IoT-enabled sensors

AI-driven predictive analytics

GPS & GNSS-based guidance systems

Drone monitoring

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Automated irrigation & machinery

The sector is driven by:

Growing food demand

Climate variability

Labor shortages

Sustainability regulations

Demand for food traceability

As farming operations increasingly adopt digital ecosystems, the global market continues to expand steadily.

Key Market Insights

AI, IoT, and big data integration in precision farming is a major growth catalyst.

Resource optimization and food security concerns are accelerating adoption.

Rising awareness of sustainable agriculture and carbon footprint reduction supports market expansion.

Climate change and unpredictable weather patterns are driving demand for smart sensors and predictive tools.

Automation is reducing dependency on manual labor while increasing yield quality.

Smart Farming Market Drivers

Growing Dependence on Modern Technology

Precision farming (smart agriculture) enables the collection of geospatial and agronomic data related to soil conditions, crop health, livestock performance, and weather patterns. Farmers can:

Optimize irrigation usage

Reduce fertilizer waste

Minimize pesticide application

Improve yield predictability

Lower operational costs

The automation of farm processes improves efficiency and enhances output quality. Business-focused farmers are increasingly investing in digital farming tools to maximize profitability and reduce environmental risks.

Market Restraints & Challenges

High Equipment and Implementation Costs

The cost of advanced farming equipment remains a significant barrier. Precision agriculture relies on:

Smart sensors

Agricultural drones

GPS & GNSS systems

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Automated machinery

While effective, these technologies require high capital investment and skilled personnel for operation and maintenance.

Farmers in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil often hesitate to adopt such technologies due to financial constraints and reliance on traditional practices.

Market Opportunities

AI-Based Precision Farming Solutions

Artificial intelligence is unlocking new opportunities by enabling:

Pest detection through satellite imagery

Species identification using AI algorithms

Predictive weather forecasting

Soil nutrient analysis

Optimized crop rotation strategies

AI-powered crop monitoring allows farmers to detect plant stress early and improve harvest quality.

Market Segmentation

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming – Leading Segment

Precision farming dominates due to its integration of:

GPS mapping

Remote sensing

Data analytics

IoT-based soil monitoring

In October 2023, Zuari FarmHub partnered with CropX Technologies to introduce real-time soil monitoring solutions in India, enhancing productivity and sustainability.

Other segments:

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Offering

Hardware – Dominant Segment

Hardware forms the backbone of smart agriculture, including:

Sensors

Drones

GPS devices

Automated tractors

Irrigation controllers

In August 2023, Bhu-Vision launched an IoT-based soil testing platform at ICAR-IIRR Hyderabad, delivering 12 soil parameter tests within 30 minutes via mobile integration.

Other offerings:

Software

Services

By Farm Size

Medium Farms – Market Leaders

Medium-sized farms lead due to:

Balanced capital availability

Operational flexibility

Easier adoption of modern technologies

Faster decision-making

They can invest in precision tools while maintaining hands-on management oversight.

Segments:

Small

Medium

Large

Regional Analysis

North America – Market Leader

North America leads in smart farming adoption due to:

Strong OEM presence

Early technology adoption

Indoor farming expansion

High mechanization levels

Major industry leaders headquartered in the region include:

AGCO Corporation

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial

The region is transforming agriculture through digital innovation and sustainable farming models.

Asia Pacific – Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific is witnessing strong growth due to:

Government initiatives supporting precision farming

Rising awareness among farmers

Increasing food demand

Countries like Japan are funding smart agriculture projects, while Singapore is investing in high-tech indoor farming due to heavy food import reliance.

Other Regions

Europe: Strong focus on sustainable and carbon-neutral farming

South America: Growth in organic and precision farming adoption

Middle East & Africa: Gradual adoption with increasing government support

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation in agriculture:

Increased demand for remote farm monitoring

Growth in automated irrigation systems

Greater emphasis on supply chain transparency

Rising adoption of data analytics tools

Although supply chain disruptions initially affected hardware availability, the crisis reinforced the importance of automation and resilience in agriculture.

Latest Developments

April 2024: FMC India launched Arc™ Farm Intelligence for predictive field monitoring.

January 2024: Precision Planting introduced the CornerStone Planting System.

November 2023: ABZ Innovation unveiled the L30 crop-spraying drone for mid-sized farms.

Key Market Players

AGCO Corporation

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial

Kubota Corporation

Hexagon Agriculture

Allflex USA Inc.

Afimilk Ltd.

General Hydroponics

Nedap N.V.

OSRAM Licht AG

Conclusion

The Smart Farming Market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, driven by increasing adoption of AI, IoT, automation, and precision agriculture solutions. While high equipment costs and technical complexity pose challenges, ongoing innovation, government support, and rising sustainability demands are expected to sustain market expansion.

As digital transformation reshapes global agriculture, smart farming technologies will play a pivotal role in ensuring food security, resource optimization, and sustainable agricultural development.