Smart Farming Market to Reach USD 31.34 Billion by 2030
by EP · February 16, 2026
The Smart Farming Market was valued at USD 20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 31.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2025–2030.
Smart agriculture refers to equipping farming operations with advanced digital infrastructure and connected technologies such as wireless sensors, low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN), Wi-Fi, Zigbee, IoT platforms, AI-driven analytics, GPS, and automation systems. These technologies enable farmers to improve harvesting, planting, irrigation, livestock monitoring, and inventory management through real-time insights and automation.
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming agriculture by enabling remote field monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated irrigation systems. This shift toward data-driven farming is significantly enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.
Industry Overview
Smart farming combines:
-
IoT-enabled sensors
-
AI-driven predictive analytics
-
GPS & GNSS-based guidance systems
-
Drone monitoring
-
Variable Rate Technology (VRT)
-
Automated irrigation & machinery
The sector is driven by:
-
Growing food demand
-
Climate variability
-
Labor shortages
-
Sustainability regulations
-
Demand for food traceability
As farming operations increasingly adopt digital ecosystems, the global market continues to expand steadily.
Key Market Insights
-
AI, IoT, and big data integration in precision farming is a major growth catalyst.
-
Resource optimization and food security concerns are accelerating adoption.
-
Rising awareness of sustainable agriculture and carbon footprint reduction supports market expansion.
-
Climate change and unpredictable weather patterns are driving demand for smart sensors and predictive tools.
-
Automation is reducing dependency on manual labor while increasing yield quality.
Smart Farming Market Drivers
Growing Dependence on Modern Technology
Precision farming (smart agriculture) enables the collection of geospatial and agronomic data related to soil conditions, crop health, livestock performance, and weather patterns. Farmers can:
-
Optimize irrigation usage
-
Reduce fertilizer waste
-
Minimize pesticide application
-
Improve yield predictability
-
Lower operational costs
The automation of farm processes improves efficiency and enhances output quality. Business-focused farmers are increasingly investing in digital farming tools to maximize profitability and reduce environmental risks.
Market Restraints & Challenges
High Equipment and Implementation Costs
The cost of advanced farming equipment remains a significant barrier. Precision agriculture relies on:
-
Smart sensors
-
Agricultural drones
-
GPS & GNSS systems
-
Variable Rate Technology (VRT)
-
Automated machinery
While effective, these technologies require high capital investment and skilled personnel for operation and maintenance.
Farmers in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil often hesitate to adopt such technologies due to financial constraints and reliance on traditional practices.
Market Opportunities
AI-Based Precision Farming Solutions
Artificial intelligence is unlocking new opportunities by enabling:
-
Pest detection through satellite imagery
-
Species identification using AI algorithms
-
Predictive weather forecasting
-
Soil nutrient analysis
-
Optimized crop rotation strategies
AI-powered crop monitoring allows farmers to detect plant stress early and improve harvest quality.
Market Segmentation
By Agriculture Type
Precision Farming – Leading Segment
Precision farming dominates due to its integration of:
-
GPS mapping
-
Remote sensing
-
Data analytics
-
IoT-based soil monitoring
In October 2023, Zuari FarmHub partnered with CropX Technologies to introduce real-time soil monitoring solutions in India, enhancing productivity and sustainability.
Other segments:
-
Livestock Monitoring
-
Smart Greenhouse
-
Others
By Offering
Hardware – Dominant Segment
Hardware forms the backbone of smart agriculture, including:
-
Sensors
-
Drones
-
GPS devices
-
Automated tractors
-
Irrigation controllers
In August 2023, Bhu-Vision launched an IoT-based soil testing platform at ICAR-IIRR Hyderabad, delivering 12 soil parameter tests within 30 minutes via mobile integration.
Other offerings:
-
Software
-
Services
By Farm Size
Medium Farms – Market Leaders
Medium-sized farms lead due to:
-
Balanced capital availability
-
Operational flexibility
-
Easier adoption of modern technologies
-
Faster decision-making
They can invest in precision tools while maintaining hands-on management oversight.
Segments:
-
Small
-
Medium
-
Large
Regional Analysis
North America – Market Leader
North America leads in smart farming adoption due to:
-
Strong OEM presence
-
Early technology adoption
-
Indoor farming expansion
-
High mechanization levels
Major industry leaders headquartered in the region include:
-
AGCO Corporation
-
Deere & Company
-
CNH Industrial
The region is transforming agriculture through digital innovation and sustainable farming models.
Asia Pacific – Fastest Growing Region
Asia Pacific is witnessing strong growth due to:
-
Government initiatives supporting precision farming
-
Rising awareness among farmers
-
Increasing food demand
Countries like Japan are funding smart agriculture projects, while Singapore is investing in high-tech indoor farming due to heavy food import reliance.
Other Regions
-
Europe: Strong focus on sustainable and carbon-neutral farming
-
South America: Growth in organic and precision farming adoption
-
Middle East & Africa: Gradual adoption with increasing government support
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation in agriculture:
-
Increased demand for remote farm monitoring
-
Growth in automated irrigation systems
-
Greater emphasis on supply chain transparency
-
Rising adoption of data analytics tools
Although supply chain disruptions initially affected hardware availability, the crisis reinforced the importance of automation and resilience in agriculture.
Latest Developments
-
April 2024: FMC India launched Arc™ Farm Intelligence for predictive field monitoring.
-
January 2024: Precision Planting introduced the CornerStone Planting System.
-
November 2023: ABZ Innovation unveiled the L30 crop-spraying drone for mid-sized farms.
Key Market Players
-
AGCO Corporation
-
Deere & Company
-
CNH Industrial
-
Kubota Corporation
-
Hexagon Agriculture
-
Allflex USA Inc.
-
Afimilk Ltd.
-
General Hydroponics
-
Nedap N.V.
-
OSRAM Licht AG
Conclusion
The Smart Farming Market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, driven by increasing adoption of AI, IoT, automation, and precision agriculture solutions. While high equipment costs and technical complexity pose challenges, ongoing innovation, government support, and rising sustainability demands are expected to sustain market expansion.
As digital transformation reshapes global agriculture, smart farming technologies will play a pivotal role in ensuring food security, resource optimization, and sustainable agricultural development.