The Global Pet Insurance Market is projected to reach USD 28.04 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Pet Insurance Market was valued at USD 12.57 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2030. By 2030, the market is projected to reach USD 28.03 billion.

The pet insurance market has been steadily gaining attention as more people consider the well-being of their pets an essential part of household planning. A major long-term driver of this market is the growing awareness of the high costs of veterinary care. As medical treatments for pets become more advanced and sophisticated, routine visits, surgeries, and emergency care can be financially overwhelming for many pet owners. This financial concern has made pet insurance a practical solution, allowing owners to manage unexpected expenses while ensuring their pets receive proper care. Over the past few years, this need has become even more pronounced due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, pet ownership surged globally as many individuals and families sought companionship while spending more time at home. At the same time, disruptions in regular veterinary services and increased costs created a heightened awareness of the importance of coverage, reinforcing the market’s long-term growth trajectory.

In the short term, the market has been driven by the rapid digitalization of insurance services. Pet owners can now easily compare plans, purchase policies online, and submit claims via mobile apps, which simplifies the process and encourages more people to adopt insurance for their pets. This convenience factor is particularly appealing to younger pet owners who prioritize efficiency and transparency in financial decisions. Alongside this, there is a significant opportunity for market players to develop specialized insurance packages that cater to niche needs. Policies designed for specific breeds, pets with chronic illnesses, or coverage for alternative treatments such as physiotherapy and dental care represent untapped segments.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Policy Type: Accident and Illness Coverage, Accident-Only Coverage, Wellness, and Preventive Care Plans



The pet insurance market by policy type shows that Accident and Illness Coverage is the largest subsegment. This type of policy provides broad protection, covering sudden injuries as well as long-term illnesses, which appeals to pet owners who want complete care for their pets. Many households choose this policy because it reduces unexpected costs and helps plan for expensive treatments. On the other hand, Wellness and Preventive Care Plans are the fastest growing during the forecast period. These plans are gaining popularity as pet owners focus on maintaining their pets’ overall health with regular check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive treatments. Increasing awareness about preventive health and the availability of affordable digital tools for managing wellness check-ups are driving this growth.

By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Exotic Pets



When segmented by animal type, dogs dominate the pet insurance market as the largest subsegment. Dogs are considered loyal family members, and their healthcare needs often involve costly treatments, surgery, and routine care, making insurance coverage highly sought after. Pet owners frequently prioritize dog health insurance to manage expenses and ensure proper medical attention, which sustains the size of this subsegment. Meanwhile, exotic pets are the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. As households diversify their pet ownership beyond traditional dogs and cats, insurance for birds, reptiles, and other exotic animals is increasing rapidly. Specialized policies for exotic pets include coverage for uncommon illnesses, surgeries, and preventive care, which were previously hard to find.

Regional Analysis:



In regional analysis, North America is the largest segment in the pet insurance market. The high adoption of insurance for both dogs and cats, combined with widespread awareness of pet healthcare costs, supports this leadership. Consumers in North America are willing to invest in comprehensive policies that cover routine care, emergencies, and chronic illnesses, making the region a stronghold for established and new insurers. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional market. Rising urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and increasing pet ownership in countries like China, India, and Japan are driving adoption. Additionally, the emergence of digital platforms and mobile applications allows pet owners to purchase and manage policies conveniently, accelerating growth. Europe maintains steady growth with mature insurance systems and rising demand for specialized preventive care plans. South America and the Middle East & Africa are developing markets with gradual uptake, largely focused on metropolitan areas, but they show potential for expansion as awareness spreads. Regional differences reflect cultural, economic, and technological factors that influence pet insurance adoption rates.

