UAE Craft Beer Market to Reach 25.8 Thousand Hectolitres by 2033 as Regulatory Reforms Strengthen Premium Demand

The UAE craft beer market is entering a high-growth phase, driven by regulatory reform, tourism expansion, and evolving consumer preferences. The latest industry report from Mark & Spark Solutions reveals that craft beer sales reached 9.2 thousand hectoliters in 2024. This figure is expected to grow to 25.8 thousand hectoliters by 2033, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent from 2027 to 2033.

This growth reflects a structural shift in pricing accessibility, distribution flexibility, and portfolio diversification across licensed hospitality and retail channels.

Access the full report here:

https://marksparksolutions.com/reports/uae-craft-beer-market

Regulatory Liberalization Reshapes Market Economics

The abolition of the 30 percent federal alcohol tax in 2023 marked a significant turning point for the UAE craft beer market. This reform significantly improved the affordability of premium and imported beer, including small-batch craft labels.

In an environment where prices have historically been high, the removal of the tax made craft beer more accessible to expatriates and tourists, the primary consumers in this market. Additionally, it provided flexibility in profit margins along the value chain, allowing distributors and retailers to implement more effective pricing strategies.

Key regulatory drivers include:

Elimination of the 30 percent federal alcohol tax, reducing retail price pressure

Streamlined emirate-level licensing procedures in select regions

Improved commercial viability for imported and super-premium craft brands

Expanded addressable consumer base among expatriates and hospitality-driven demand

Together, these policy shifts have repositioned craft beer from a niche premium segment to a more commercially sustainable category within the UAE’s licensed beverage ecosystem.

Import Structure and Country Sourcing Trends

Imports primarily drive the craft beer market in the UAE due to regulatory constraints that restrict large-scale domestic brewing. Consumers have shown a strong preference for established international craft beer producers.

The United States dominates the market, accounting for 40.63% of the imported craft beer volume. This is largely due to strong brand recognition and rising demand for IPAs, pale ales, and seasonal releases. The United Kingdom follows, accounting for 22.09% of imports, thanks to its traditional ales and stouts.

Belgium and the Netherlands together account for 15.11%, catering to specialty and connoisseur segments. Germany accounts for 8.09% of the market with its wheat beers and pilsners, while Australia and New Zealand account for 5.90%. Other global sources account for 7.09%.

Local production within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) accounts for just 1.09%, primarily through licensed brewpub models operating in controlled on-trade environments.

Channel Dynamics and Consumption Patterns

The craft beer market in the UAE is primarily concentrated in on-trade channels, driven by the regulatory framework and tourism-driven consumption patterns. Hotels and resorts account for 36.04 percent of the total craft beer consumption. Premium hospitality venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi offer carefully curated craft selections and seasonal imports, enhancing their premium appeal.

Pubs, bars, and gastropubs account for 26 percent of the market, serving as key hubs for rotating taps and limited-edition releases. Restaurants and lounges contribute 10.11 percent, incorporating craft beer into their dining experiences. Sports bars account for 7.09 percent of consumption.

Off-trade channels account for about one-fifth of total volume and are benefiting from improved affordability following recent tax reforms.

Key channel highlights include:

Hotels and resorts are the largest consumption segment at 36.04 percent

Pubs and gastropubs are driving 26 percent of experiential demand

Licensed retail stores captured 12.67 percent of the total volume

Duty-free outlets account for 5.09 percent, driven by tourism

Online licensed platforms represent 3 percent and are gradually expanding

This hospitality-led structure reinforces craft beer’s premium positioning while off-trade and online channels provide incremental growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The market comprises international brewing portfolios and regional operators. Major global players in the UAE include Heineken, AB InBev, Carlsberg Group, and independent craft brands such as BrewDog and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Competition centers on product offerings, distribution partnerships, cold-chain reliability, and ways to differentiate brands in premium hospitality environments.

Outlook Through 2033

The UAE craft beer market is projected to grow from 9.2 thousand hectolitres in 2024 to 25.8 thousand hectolitres by 2033. This growth reflects a continued trend of premiumization, supported by favorable regulations and increased consumption driven by tourism.

Although the market remains highly regulated, recent policy changes indicate a shift toward greater commercial openness within licensed frameworks. Improved pricing dynamics, a growing hospitality infrastructure, and a wider range of imported products are positioning craft beer as a high-growth niche within the UAE beverage sector.