Chickpea Protein Powder Market Growth Forecast 2025-2035: Industry Today Market Research Insights

The Chickpea Protein Powder Market is experiencing rapid growth as consumers increasingly seek plant-based, high-protein alternatives to support health, fitness, and sustainable diets. Valued at 992.9 USD Million in 2024, the market is expected to grow to 1,098.2 USD Million in 2025 and further expand to 3,000 USD Million by 2035, reflecting an anticipated CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

Market Overview: Chickpea protein powder, derived from high-quality chickpeas, offers a plant-based, allergen-friendly, and nutrient-rich protein source. It is widely used in dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, functional foods, and bakery products. Rising consumer focus on healthy lifestyles, fitness, and plant-based diets has significantly contributed to the adoption of chickpea protein powders globally.

Growth Factors: The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for plant-based proteins as an alternative to animal-derived proteins. Increasing awareness of vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets, coupled with health concerns associated with animal proteins, has bolstered market adoption. Furthermore, the rise in fitness and wellness trends, particularly among millennials and health-conscious consumers, is driving demand for protein supplements, including chickpea protein powders.

The market is also fueled by innovation in product formulations, such as flavored protein powders, blends with other plant proteins, and ready-to-drink protein beverages. Additionally, the growing food and beverage industry, including bakery, snack, and functional food segments, is incorporating chickpea protein as a natural, high-protein ingredient.

Trends Shaping the Market: Several trends are shaping the chickpea protein powder market. There is a strong shift toward clean-label, non-GMO, and allergen-free products, catering to health-conscious consumers. Another trend is the integration of chickpea protein in protein bars, smoothies, and plant-based dairy alternatives, expanding its usage beyond traditional protein supplements.

Sustainability is also influencing consumer choices, as chickpea cultivation requires lower water and land resources compared to animal protein sources. This aligns with growing eco-conscious behavior among consumers. The adoption of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels further supports market growth by improving accessibility and convenience.

Opportunities in the Market: The chickpea protein powder market offers substantial opportunities for manufacturers, food brands, and retailers. Expanding into emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East provides access to growing health-conscious populations. Collaborations with fitness brands, nutritionists, and food service providers can enhance product visibility and adoption.

Innovation in ready-to-use protein beverages, functional foods, and fortified bakery products provides avenues for product differentiation. Marketing campaigns emphasizing plant-based nutrition, sustainability, and high protein content can further drive consumer engagement and brand loyalty.

Future Outlook: The Chickpea Protein Powder Market is expected to maintain robust growth from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising awareness of plant-based diets, increasing fitness trends, and growing applications in food and beverage products. Companies focusing on product innovation, quality, and sustainability are likely to capture a larger market share and strengthen their position in this expanding industry.

In conclusion, the Chickpea Protein Powder Market represents a high-growth segment within the global plant-based protein and nutrition industry. With increasing adoption across functional foods, dietary supplements, and health-focused applications, the market is poised for remarkable expansion, offering ample opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and stakeholders worldwide.

