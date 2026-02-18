Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2026–2030).

Carbon fiber has become a critical material in the manufacturing of modern wind turbine rotor blades due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, fatigue resistance, and structural rigidity. As wind turbine sizes increase to improve power output and efficiency, traditional materials such as fiberglass are increasingly supplemented or replaced by carbon fiber composites to reduce blade weight and enhance durability.

A key long-term growth driver for the market is the global shift toward renewable energy and decarbonization. Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are implementing ambitious renewable energy targets and offshore wind expansion programs. Larger turbines with longer blades are being deployed to capture higher wind speeds and maximize energy generation, significantly increasing the demand for advanced carbon fiber materials.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted supply chains and delayed wind farm installations; however, recovery has been strong. Renewable energy investment rebounded rapidly, supported by green stimulus packages and long-term sustainability commitments from both governments and corporations.

In the short to medium term, advancements in blade design, automation in composite manufacturing, and increasing offshore wind installations are expected to drive further demand. Offshore turbines require longer and more durable blades, making carbon fiber a preferred reinforcement material for spar caps and structural components.

A notable trend shaping the market is the push toward recyclable and sustainable composite materials. Manufacturers are investing in next-generation resins and recycling technologies to address environmental concerns associated with composite waste, particularly as decommissioning of first-generation turbines increases

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Prepreg Carbon Fiber, Infusion Carbon Fiber, Pultruded Carbon Fiber

Prepreg carbon fiber currently holds a significant market share due to its high performance and consistent quality. Prepreg materials are pre-impregnated with resin, ensuring uniform fiber distribution and superior mechanical properties. These materials are widely used in high-performance rotor blades, particularly in large offshore wind turbines where structural integrity and fatigue resistance are critical. However, prepreg materials typically require controlled storage and curing conditions, which may increase production costs.

Infusion carbon fiber is widely adopted due to its cost efficiency and flexibility in large-scale blade manufacturing. Resin infusion processes allow manufacturers to create large, complex blade structures with optimized fiber alignment and lower material waste. This method is particularly popular in onshore wind projects where cost competitiveness is crucial. The growing emphasis on scaling up wind turbine production is expected to drive strong demand for infusion carbon fiber.

Pultruded carbon fiber is increasingly used in spar caps and load-bearing components of rotor blades. Pultrusion enables continuous production of high-strength carbon fiber profiles with consistent quality and lower production time. This segment is gaining momentum as turbine manufacturers seek standardized, high-strength reinforcement components to support longer blades.

By Application: Onshore Wind Turbines, Offshore Wind Turbines

Onshore wind turbines currently account for a substantial portion of carbon fiber demand, driven by widespread installation across emerging and developed markets. Onshore projects benefit from lower installation and maintenance costs, making them attractive for expanding renewable capacity. Carbon fiber is increasingly incorporated in larger onshore turbines to improve energy capture while maintaining manageable blade weight. Offshore wind turbines represent the fastest-growing application segment. Offshore installations require significantly larger turbines to maximize energy generation in high-wind environments. Rotor blades for offshore turbines often exceed 100 meters in length, necessitating advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber to ensure structural stability and fatigue resistance under harsh marine conditions.

Regional Analysis

Europe holds a leading position in the carbon fiber wind turbine rotor blade market, supported by strong offshore wind capacity in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. The European Union’s ambitious renewable energy targets and carbon neutrality goals continue to stimulate investment in large-scale offshore projects, boosting demand for high-performance carbon fiber composites. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market. China leads global wind power installations and continues to invest heavily in both onshore and offshore wind projects. The expansion of domestic carbon fiber production capabilities further strengthens regional supply chains. Other countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are also increasing offshore wind deployment, contributing to market growth. North America represents a significant market, driven by expanding wind capacity in the United States and Canada. The U.S. government’s renewable energy incentives and offshore wind development along the East Coast are creating strong opportunities for carbon fiber suppliers and blade manufacturers.

