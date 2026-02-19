The Global Split Air Conditioning Market is reaching approximately USD 130.69 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Split Air Conditioning Market was valued at USD 97.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 130.69 billion by 2030.

The split air conditioning market has been growing steadily over the years, supported by rising temperatures and changing living standards across the world. One strong long-term driver for this market is rapid urbanization. As more people move into cities, the demand for residential apartments, office spaces, retail outlets, and small commercial units continues to increase. Split air conditioners are preferred in these spaces because they are compact, energy-efficient, and easy to install. Unlike window units, they operate quietly and provide better cooling control for individual rooms. In many developing countries, rising middle-class income has also encouraged families to invest in home comfort systems. Over time, climate change has made summers longer and hotter, further strengthening the need for reliable cooling solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the market. During the early stages, factory shutdowns, transport restrictions, and labor shortages disrupted production and supply chains. Sales slowed due to uncertainty and reduced construction activity. However, as people began spending more time at home due to remote work and lockdowns, the importance of indoor comfort increased. Many households invested in upgrading their cooling systems, which helped the market recover faster than expected once restrictions were eased.

In the short term, the rising construction of residential housing projects has become a key driver. Governments in several countries are supporting affordable housing schemes and infrastructure development. As new homes and apartment complexes are built, the demand for split air conditioners rises almost immediately. Real estate developers often pre-install split units in mid-range and premium housing to attract buyers. Seasonal heatwaves have also created sudden spikes in demand during peak summer months.

Segmentation Analysis:



By Product Type: Wall-Mounted, Floor-Mounted, Ceiling-Mounted, Cassette

The split air conditioning market by product type shows clear variation in usage patterns across different building styles. Wall-mounted units hold the largest share in this segment because they are simple to install, require less structural change, and suit small rooms in apartments and offices. Their compact indoor design and wide price range make them a common choice in urban housing projects. Cassette units are the fastest growing during the forecast period as commercial spaces such as malls, clinics, and coworking hubs prefer ceiling-integrated cooling that spreads air evenly in four directions. These units remain less visible and support modern interior layouts. Floor-mounted systems are often installed where wall space is limited or where glass walls dominate room design.

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

The split air conditioning market by application reflects varied cooling demands based on building purpose and occupancy levels. Residential is the largest in this segment due to rising apartment living, nuclear families, and growing preference for room-specific cooling systems. Homeowners increasingly select units with customized temperature control for bedrooms and living areas. Commercial is the fastest growing during the forecast period as offices, retail chains, restaurants, and educational centers expand in developing and developed economies alike. Businesses focus on comfort to improve employee productivity and customer experience, which supports consistent installation of split systems. Industrial use remains steady, particularly in small manufacturing units, server rooms, and workshops where localized cooling is necessary for equipment protection.

Regional Analysis:



The split air conditioning market by region shows different growth patterns influenced by climate, income levels, and infrastructure expansion. Asia-Pacific is the largest in this segment because of dense population, expanding urban housing, and strong domestic manufacturing presence. Countries in this region experience extended warm seasons, which support widespread adoption across cities and semi-urban zones. The Middle East & Africa are the fastest growing during the forecast period due to extremely high ambient temperatures and ongoing commercial construction projects. Demand in this region is driven by hospitality, retail complexes, and residential towers. North America maintains a stable demand supported by replacement cycles and energy performance upgrades in existing buildings. Europe shows measured growth, influenced by moderate climate conditions and strict environmental regulations. South America presents a gradual expansion, supported by improving living standards in key metropolitan areas. Regional pricing strategies, import duties, and distribution networks shape competitive positioning differently across these geographies. Climate diversity across regions directly affects cooling capacity preferences and installation density.

