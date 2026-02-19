The market for automated compounding devices is projected to reach a market size of USD 12.48 billion by the end of 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The market for automated compounding devices was valued at USD 8.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 12.48 billion by the end of 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) Market is growing as cancer care becomes more complex and safety rules become stricter. Hospitals and cancer centers handle thousands of chemotherapy doses every day. These drugs are powerful and must be mixed with exact accuracy. Even a small mistake can harm a patient or expose healthcare workers to toxic substances. A strong long-term driver for this market is the steady rise in global cancer cases. As populations age and lifestyles change, more people need chemotherapy and targeted drug therapies. This increases the number of sterile preparations required each day. Automated compounding devices help reduce human error, lower contamination risks, and improve dose precision. Over time, healthcare systems are also adopting tighter safety standards for hazardous drug handling. Cleanroom regulations and occupational safety guidelines are pushing hospitals to invest in robotic and automated systems. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market saw mixed effects. At first, many hospitals delayed new equipment purchases due to budget pressure and supply chain disruptions. Elective procedures slowed down, and installation projects were postponed. However, the pandemic also highlighted the need to protect pharmacy staff from exposure and reduce manual workload. Automation helped maintain sterile preparation while limiting direct contact. After the initial slowdown, demand rebounded as hospitals resumed cancer treatments and focused on resilient pharmacy infrastructure.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology: Gravimetric Compounding System, Volumetric Compounding System

The Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) Market by technology shows clear variation in system design and control logic. Largest in this segment is Gravimetric Compounding System and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Volumetric Compounding System. Gravimetric systems measure drug preparation by weight, using high-precision scales that verify each ingredient before final release. This method supports strict dose validation, which many oncology pharmacies prefer when handling high-risk cytotoxic agents. Hospitals value the digital audit trail generated by these systems, as it supports inspection readiness and internal quality checks. The installed base of gravimetric platforms remains strong due to early adoption in advanced healthcare facilities. On the other side, volumetric compounding systems operate by measuring liquid volume through calibrated pumps and syringes. These systems are gaining attention because of their simplified mechanical structure and faster preparation cycles in certain workflows. Smaller oncology units are exploring volumetric options due to lower upfront configuration complexity. Vendors are refining fluid pathway designs to enhance repeatability and minimize residual waste. Integration with smart software modules is becoming common across both technologies, yet volumetric systems are witnessing higher percentage growth as newer facilities evaluate flexible automation layouts.

By End-User: Hospitals, Chemotherapy Centers, Others

The Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) Market by end-user reflects differences in patient throughput and infrastructure depth. Largest in this segment is Hospitals and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Chemotherapy Centers. Hospitals manage multi-specialty services and often include centralized pharmacy cleanrooms that serve inpatient and outpatient oncology units. Their higher prescription volume supports investment in advanced automation platforms with multi-drug handling capacity. Many tertiary hospitals align automated compounding devices with enterprise-level information systems to synchronize medication orders and preparation logs. These institutions typically allocate dedicated biomedical engineering teams for maintenance, ensuring continuous system availability. In contrast, standalone chemotherapy centers are expanding in urban and semi-urban regions. These centers focus primarily on cancer infusion services and require streamlined compounding workflows tailored to scheduled therapy cycles. As cancer care decentralizes, more patients seek treatment closer to home, which supports the growth of specialized chemotherapy clinics. These facilities prefer compact devices with modular configurations. The “Others” category, including research institutes and specialty clinics, maintains a smaller share but contributes to niche demand, especially for clinical trial drug preparation and customized oncology dosing protocols.

Regional Analysis:

The Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) Market across regions demonstrates varied infrastructure maturity and policy alignment. Largest in this segment is North America and fastest growing during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. North America maintains leadership due to structured oncology networks, widespread adoption of pharmacy automation, and strong reimbursement pathways supporting advanced cancer treatment services. Regulatory oversight in this region encourages precision-controlled preparation environments, driving steady procurement of automated systems. Europe follows with organized hospital pharmacy frameworks and cross-border safety directives that influence technology upgrades. Asia-Pacific is expanding at a faster rate as new cancer hospitals emerge and private healthcare investment accelerates. Growing awareness of occupational safety within oncology pharmacies is supporting system installation in metropolitan healthcare hubs. South America presents gradual development, with selected countries modernizing urban cancer centers while rural regions progress more slowly. The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing targeted investments in flagship hospitals and medical cities, where automated compounding devices are introduced as part of broader oncology service expansion plans.

