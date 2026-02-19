Plant-Derived Peptone Market Expands with Rising Demand in Biotechnology and Microbiology Applications
The plant-derived peptone market was valued at USD 436.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 470.8 million in 2025 to USD 1,000 million by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period (2025–2035).
This growth is driven by the expanding biopharmaceutical industry, rising demand for vegan and sustainable culture media, and the increasing adoption of plant-based ingredients in biotechnology applications. Moreover, advancements in fermentation technology and microbial process optimization are boosting the use of plant-derived peptones globally.
Market Dynamics
Several factors contribute to the robust expansion of the plant-derived peptone market. The rising preference for plant-based ingredients in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals is a key driver. Additionally, advancements in extraction and processing technologies have improved the quality and yield of plant-derived peptones, making them more attractive alternatives to animal-derived peptones.
Key Applications
Microbiological Culture Media: Plant-derived peptones serve as essential nutrients in microbiological culture media, supporting the growth of microorganisms for research and diagnostic purposes.
Animal Feed Supplements: They are utilized in animal nutrition to enhance growth and health, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional animal-based proteins.
Nutraceuticals: Plant-derived peptones are incorporated into nutraceutical products for their potential health benefits, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Pharmaceuticals: In the pharmaceutical industry, they are used in the production of vaccines and other biologics, providing a plant-based medium for cell culture.
Key Companies in the Plant-Derived Peptone Market Include:
- SigmaAldrich
- Wockhardt
- LGC Limited
- PeproTech
- BD Biosciences
- HiMedia Laboratories
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck Millipore
- Neogen Corporation
- Fisher Scientific
- Pronadus
- Tetracore
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the plant-derived peptone market, driven by increasing investment in biotechnology and rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of plant-derived products. North America and Europe remain key markets due to their established pharmaceutical industries and growing demand for plant-based ingredients.
