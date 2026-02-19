Dental Equipment Market Size to Surpass USD 16.9 Billion by 2030 at 11.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dental Equipment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental Equipment Market Information By Product, Treatment, End User and Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market is estimated to attain a valuation of USD 16.9 billion at 11.5% CAGR by the end of the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

Dental equipment refers to the instruments dental professionals use to treat dental conditions. These include tools to remove, procure, examine, and manipulate teeth and their neighboring oral structures. Periodontal disease and dental caries are considered the major dental conditions affecting most of the population. The tools that dentists use to treat dental issues are referred to as dental equipment. These are instruments for removing, obtaining, inspecting, and manipulating teeth and nearby oral structures. The two main dental problems impacting most of the population are periodontal disease and dental caries. In recent years, the need for dental equipment has increased dramatically globally. Introducing fresh dental materials is primarily responsible for the market’s expansion. Over time, the dentistry industry has advanced in utilizing innovative dental materials. People’s growing emphasis on appearance has driven people to seek out prostheses, while technological advancements and new product introductions have also helped the industry expand.

The market for dental equipment is anticipated to benefit greatly from the development of surgical treatment technologies. As a result, it aids in providing better care and performing oral surgery more effectively. This is due to an increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures and an improvement in patient compliance. To avoid or minimize patient pain and blood loss, dental lasers are being employed more and more in surgical procedures such as gum elevation and teeth whitening. The fastest-growing area of dental science is adhesive dentistry, which uses composite materials to strengthen teeth and improve their appearance with the least harm to the tooth’s components.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8225

Market Drivers:

Dental lasers can also remove inflammatory tissues and reshape gum tissues. Dental lasers also reduce the need for sutures by controlling blood loss during treatments. Diode lasers, carbon dioxide lasers, and yttrium aluminum garnet lasers are the additional subsectors of the dental laser market. The main drivers of the market growth include favorable technological adoption, a favorable reimbursement environment, an aging population on the rise, and rising oral health awareness. Equipment for prosthodontic dentistry is utilized extensively because it offers a wide variety of tools for dental repairs. Due to the growing older population, dental prosthesis is in greater demand in both emerging and developed countries.

These systems’ and components’ operation and performance are crucial for a dental procedure’s effectiveness. The main drivers for this market are the technical developments and intense R&D efforts by key companies to provide practitioner-friendly and extremely effective equipment to facilitate seamless processes. Due to its increasing adoption in surgical and teeth-whitening operations, the dental lasers market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Laser dental care is substantially more expensive than conventional dental care. It varies based on factors like specifications, frequencies, and distribution networks, limiting dental equipment’s market size.