Contrast Media Market Size Worth USD 4,050 Million by 2030 at 4.01% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Contrast Media Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Contrast Media Market Information By Type, Form, Procedures, Application, Route of Administration, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market is expected to reach USD 4,050 Million by 2030 at 4.01% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

A chemical called a contrast agent referred to as a contrast medium, is used in medical imaging to improve the contrast of the body’s structures and fluids. Targeted structures, tissues, or blood vessels are made more visible using contrast chemicals. Contrast agents alter or absorb external electromagnetic radiation, ultrasound, or electromagnetism. Iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, and microbubble contrast media are the most frequently utilized contrast agents in MRI and ultrasound. To enhance the contrast of the body’s structures or fluids, contrast media, a chemical substance, is utilized during magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), x-rays, computed tomography scans, and ultrasounds. The contrast media substance helps to improve contrast by absorbing the radiation that the ambient electromagnetic produces.

These tests are necessary before carrying out any operations or treatments since they give a visual representation of the issue and aid in determining the severity of the illness and the proper course of treatment. They are used to enhance the quality of body scans such as X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, and these images then assist in identifying any disorders that may be present in the body, such as identifying chronic diseases. This makes it simpler for a medical expert to accurately diagnose the disease and determine what kind of therapy will be necessary to treat it. Contrast technology is widely used in the medical field and research and development. During the forecast period, a few elements projected to propel the worldwide contrast media market are rising cancer rates, neurological and cardiovascular illnesses, increased alliances and acquisitions among competitors to provide new products, and emerging breakthroughs in contrast media.

Market Drivers:

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising need for image-guided treatments and diagnostics, and the significant number of applications for contrast agents are the main drivers of the expansion of the market. The malignancy or benignity of cancer can be determined using image-guided techniques. It is essential to offer techniques that can aid in patients receiving a diagnosis at an earlier stage due to the rising prevalence and the rise in the number of cancer cases throughout both emerging and established economies of the world. Image-guided procedures (IGS) are becoming more popular over time. Some of the key variables fueling the growth of the older population and the number of people receiving chronic disease diagnoses are driving the growth of the global contrast media market.

These methods can be used to diagnose and treat a variety of illnesses. A few key factors propelling the market growth of the contrast media during the forecast period include the rising need for image-guided diagnoses and procedures, the rising incidence and prevalence of heart illnesses and cancer, and technical improvements in medical imaging techniques. A thorough understanding of the imaging process, its therapeutic applications, and new data gathering, processing, and display methods are necessary to meet the growing need for improved imaging during surgeries. The fact that image-guided procedures do a great job of meeting this need has increased demand for these procedures for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, which has contributed to expanding the market.

Market Restraints:

However, factors limiting the growth of the worldwide contrast media market during the projected period include the negative effects of using contrast media, such as vomiting, stomach pains, bluish skin color, and others, as well as the high cost of contrast media injectors.