Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size Worth USD 12.22 Billion by 2030 at 51.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Information By Component, Application, Technology, End User, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is expected to reach USD 12.22 Billion by 2030 at of 51.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

The market worth is presumed to be around, which indicates promising growth prospects. Artificial intelligence and robotics use in diagnosing and treating pharmacological disorders is predicted to drive the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market. Artificial Intelligence or AI in the healthcare sector is seeing significant demand and usage, for analyzing sets of medical data to allow doctors as well as medical providers to deliver efficient diagnoses along with treatment to patients. AI in healthcare lets doctors, and nurses, along with various other healthcare professionals augment their productivity. This facilitates better treatment coupled with improved quality of life.

An article the GE Healthcare suggests that at present, numerous healthcare professionals worldwide are already utilizing AI to enhance data analysis, which enables them to accurately detect illness so that effective predictions for treatment can be made. This saves a lot of time that is usually spent on administrative functioning.

The growth of AI in healthcare has been tremendous over the years, given the rising spending by private as well as government agencies on the healthcare sector as well as the advances in medicines, research, technology and innovation.

Market Drivers

Ai-based solutions and tools help healthcare organizations streamline extensive workflow while improving overall patient care. These solutions also help bring down costs while augmenting overall efficiency.

Some of the vital growth drivers of the global industry include the mushrooming elderly population, the alarming surge in chronic disorders, and technological developments in the healthcare sector. Surging demand for operational efficiency among healthcare organizations, rising traction of virtual care/ home care, and the emergence of big data also contribute to the market growth.

The increasing focus from volume to value-based healthcare combined with the rise in consumerism in the healthcare industry will present lucrative opportunities to healthcare AI manufacturers. The soaring number of insurance firms will also facilitate market growth in the future. Players’ rising efforts to spark the interest of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies through rigorous marketing strategies should further elevate the market position over the forthcoming years.

Market Restraints

Surging concerns with regard to the security of patient data coupled with the considerable complexity and cost of implementing AI-based processes and tools can impede market growth to a certain extent in the ensuing years.