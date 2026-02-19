New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuropathic Pain Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Neuropathic Pain Market Information by Type, Indication, Diagnosis, Treatment, Distribution Channel, End user and Region– Forecast till 2030” the market size was prized at USD 2.4 billion in 2021. The neuropathic pain industry is projected to grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.9 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030)

Market Scope:

An increase in the geriatric population is predicted to increase the demand for neuropathic pain management services. The rise in diabetes and cancer prevalence, the approval of novel neuropathic pain treatment options, the proliferation of pain management clinics, and the rise in demand for neuropathic pain treatment are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth. Infection, trauma, or failure in the nerve system are the most common causes of neuropathic pain, a condition characterized by chronic pain. Well-known neuropathic pain syndromes include postherpetic neuralgia, central pain syndromes, traumatic mononeuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, complex regional pain syndrome, and post-surgical pain syndromes.

Injury to the tissues is often the trigger for neuropathic pain, a complex and chronic pain state. Injuries to the nervous system can cause pain signal miscommunication between different brain regions. When a nerve fiber is damaged, it affects more than just the area directly around the injury.

Market Drivers

One of the most important things driving the market is the sheer number of people in the world. The market will also be helped along by factors such as increased demand for solutions to neuropathic pain, advancements in treatment and healthcare infrastructure, increased investment from pharmaceutical companies, and advancements in drug quality and the availability of pain management systems.

The market for treatments for neuropathy, or nerve pain, is expected to expand profitably thanks to ongoing scientific investigation. Incorporating nanoparticles into neuropathic medications is anticipated to have positive outcomes for both consumers and the industry as a whole. Over the next few years, the market will experience a significant boost thanks to products and medications targeting neuropathic pain.

It is anticipated that research into neuropathic pain would also contribute to the expansion of the industry. An aqueous ethanol extract of Haematoxylon campechianum flowers was studied for its potential preventative benefits on peripheral neuropathic pain in a chronic constriction injury rat model by scientists at Heidelberg University in Germany in March 2020.

Pain in the neurological system is called neuropathic pain when it is caused by injury or a condition that affects the nervous system. Despite their prevalence, these diseases receive inadequate care worldwide. The market for treatments for neuropathic pain, such as those being developed now, is poised for rapid expansion.

The population of people diagnosed with diabetes is rapidly expanding. Drugs that alleviate neuropathic pain are a major focus for these businesses. Market expansion will be aided by several causes, including rising incidences of neuropathic pain due to chemotherapy and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Market Limitations The Neuropathic Pain Market reports that unsatisfactory pain relief and medication side effects are two potential market restraints that could slow the market’s expansion. Solid opioids like oxycodone, used to treat neuropathic pain, reduce discomfort, but only slightly.

Another major issue for consumers is ensuring that they are taking the recommended dosage of these pain relievers. Kidney failure, lung damage, and heart attacks are just some of the potentially fatal side effects of using steroids and opioids on a regular basis.

Market expansion for neuropathic pain is anticipated to be slowed by incomplete pain alleviation. When treating neuropathic pain, for instance, powerful opiates like oxycodone are generally ineffective.

