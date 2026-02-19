Epilepsy Market Size to Surpass USD 590.2 Million by 2030 at 7.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epilepsy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Epilepsy Market Information By Condition, Diagnosis, Treatment, End-Use and Region – Forecast till 2030” the market is expected to reach USD 590.2 Million by 2030 at 7.20% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030

The increasing rate of epilepsy prevalence in the geriatric community and the rise in accident-induced brain injury cases are major factors driving market growth. Emerging trends such as businesses focused on designing innovative treatments for refractory epilepsy and doctors requiring higher effectiveness medications is increasing the R&D investments towards the epilepsy market. The growing adoption of rational polytherapy and the advanced imaging technology for early diagnosis also contributes to market growth. A chronic, non-communicable condition of the central nervous system known as epilepsy causes aberrant brain activity, seizures, and periods of uncontrollable movements and sensations. Problems can bring it on during pregnancy or delivery, hereditary or congenital diseases, severe head injuries, brain tumors, and other conditions. The chronic neurological disease called epilepsy can result in unprovoked seizures that last for a long time. A person with this condition may develop unexplained seizures. The precise etiology of these seizures is yet unknown; however, they can be brought on by any traumatic incident or a past brain injury. Although the elderly are equally susceptible, adults and children are the most frequently affected.

There is currently no cure for epilepsy; only symptomatic therapy with drugs, surgery, and implantable devices is offered. This demonstrates the unmet market demand for superior therapies, opening up profitable expansion potential for business operators. Nearly of patients with numerous seizures start their treatment with epilepsy drugs or treatments. These drugs prevent seizures by reducing the brain cells’ propensity to direct excessive and disordered electrical impulses. Medication or, in certain situations, surgery can usually manage seizures in epilepsy patients. Medication, surgery, and other therapy are available to treat epilepsy.

Market Drivers:

Consumer demand is anticipated to increase due to the high susceptibility risk of senior epilepsy. The epilepsy industry may also be driven by brain injury that can result in post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE) and post-traumatic spasms (PTS). The development of experimental medications, the introduction of new medications in developed nations, and the frequency of neurological conditions, including meningitis and tumors, are all major influences on the global demand for epilepsy. The improvement in healthcare costs and the rise in disposable income contributes to this trend. The rise in the number of older people and the rise in reported incidents of traffic accidents are two additional significant variables anticipated to fuel the expansion of the epilepsy market over the forecast period.

Additionally, the expansion of the epilepsy industry is being further fueled by the rise in government spending on the creation of novel and efficient medications to treat seizures. Additionally, the many awareness campaigns run by the organizations will present more potential prospects for the epilepsy industry in the coming years. Additionally, rising R&D expenditures and the introduction of extended-release compositions are anticipated to support market expansion further. R&D spending on the epilepsy industry is rising due to new trends like companies developing novel therapies for refractory epilepsy and physicians demanding more potent drugs. Advanced imaging technology for earlier detection and the expanding use of rational polytherapy both support market expansion. Additionally, implementing cutting-edge digital healthcare models like telemedicine and mHealth is projected to open up new growth prospects for the epilepsy market.

Market Restraints:

Additionally, it is predicted that the rise in treatment costs will restrain the expansion of the epilepsy market throughout the forecast period. However, the absence of patent rights could pose additional obstacles to commercial expansion in the coming years. On the other hand, a drawn-out prescription approval process and growing drug prices impede demand expansion. In addition, a lack of knowledge regarding the difficulties associated with epilepsy can impede the expansion of the epilepsy industry. Users increasingly request that social media sites and gaming businesses add epileptic warnings. The primary drivers of this market’s growth are an increase in partnerships and collaborations and increasing funding for telemedicine start-ups from private companies.

COVID 19 Analysis

Hospitals already overflowing with patients were severely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which strained the healthcare system. Delirium, despair, fever, and a loss of taste and smell are typical neurological signs of COVID-19 infection. In rare instances, it can lead to epilepsy and stroke. The need for effective epilepsy treatments and drugs has increased as a result. Additionally, the increased R&D expenditures for COVID-19 medicines may support the expansion of the global epilepsy market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic’s increase in patient influx for epilepsy has prompted the usage of telemedicine for communication. In addition, several government organizations are embracing telehealth by enacting new regulations and payment guidelines. Therefore, COVID-19 greatly impacts the market’s growth at the beginning. However, the market is predicted to grow over the next several years due to the global revival of various elective surgeries and procedures.