Air Transport USM Market Accelerates on Rising Air Travel Demand at 4.5% CAGR Through 2035

The Air Transport USM Market is witnessing consistent expansion as global aviation activity rebounds and fleet modernization accelerates. Valued at USD 92.8 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow to USD 97.0 billion in 2025 and further reach USD 150.0 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth trajectory is shaped by increasing air passenger traffic, regulatory mandates, sustainability goals, and the need for cost-efficient maintenance solutions across commercial and defense aviation sectors.

The market encompasses a broad range of segments, including application, aircraft type, maintenance type, service type, and regional demand patterns. Used Serviceable Material (USM) plays a crucial role in reducing operational expenses for airlines and MRO providers while ensuring compliance with safety and airworthiness standards. Competitive intensity remains high, with key players such as Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Airbus Defence and Space, RollsRoyce, General Dynamics, Airbus, Thales Group, Boeing, Embraer, Leonardo S.p.A, Northrop Grumman, Bombardier, Honeywell, Safran, Pratt & Whitney, and BAE Systems strengthening their aftermarket capabilities and recycling initiatives to capture greater market share.

One of the primary growth drivers for the Air Transport USM Market is the rising demand for air travel across both developed and emerging economies. Increasing passenger volumes are compelling airlines to expand their fleets and extend the lifecycle of existing aircraft. As aircraft age, the demand for cost-effective replacement components grows, positioning USM as a practical alternative to new OEM parts. Airlines benefit from reduced maintenance costs while maintaining operational efficiency and safety compliance.

Environmental sustainability initiatives are also influencing the market’s development. Aviation stakeholders are under mounting pressure to minimize carbon footprints and adopt circular economy practices. Recycling aircraft components and reintroducing serviceable materials into the supply chain reduces waste and lowers raw material consumption. Technological advancements in dismantling, inspection, and certification processes are further improving the reliability and traceability of USM components, making them more attractive to operators worldwide.

Regulatory compliance requirements represent another key market dynamic. Aviation authorities across North America, Europe, and APAC enforce strict safety and documentation standards for aircraft parts. As regulatory frameworks evolve, USM providers are investing in advanced tracking systems and digital documentation to ensure transparency and airworthiness certification. These improvements enhance market credibility and support broader adoption among commercial carriers and cargo operators.

From a segment perspective, the application-based demand for USM is particularly strong in engine components, avionics, and structural parts. Engine-related components account for a significant share due to high replacement costs and regular maintenance cycles. By aircraft type, narrow-body aircraft dominate demand because of their widespread use in short- and medium-haul routes. However, wide-body aircraft and regional jets are also contributing steadily as international travel rebounds and regional connectivity programs expand.

Maintenance type segmentation highlights the importance of line maintenance, base maintenance, and heavy checks in shaping USM consumption patterns. As airlines focus on minimizing aircraft downtime, the integration of USM into scheduled maintenance programs is increasing. Service providers are leveraging digital platforms to streamline sourcing and inventory management, ensuring faster turnaround times and improved supply chain efficiency.

Regionally, North America remains a leading market due to its large commercial fleet, established MRO infrastructure, and strong presence of major aerospace manufacturers. The United States and Canada drive substantial demand, supported by frequent aircraft retirements and a mature secondary parts market. Europe follows closely, with countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia contributing to steady growth. Environmental regulations in Europe are accelerating the adoption of sustainable aviation practices, benefiting the USM ecosystem.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth area, fueled by expanding airline networks in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and government support for aviation infrastructure are encouraging fleet expansion. As aircraft numbers increase, so does the need for cost-effective maintenance solutions, boosting demand for serviceable materials.

South America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) also present notable opportunities. In South America, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are key contributors, supported by fleet upgrades and growing regional travel. In the MEA region, GCC countries and South Africa are investing in aviation infrastructure and fleet modernization, strengthening the aftermarket segment. The expansion of international hubs in these regions enhances demand for efficient maintenance solutions and USM integration.

Looking ahead, increasing aircraft retirements are expected to unlock a steady supply of used components suitable for refurbishment and resale. As older fleets are phased out, dismantling operations will generate valuable serviceable parts that can be reintroduced into the market. This trend aligns with airlines’ growing focus on cost efficiency and sustainability, reinforcing long-term growth prospects.

Technological advancements in inspection, digital recordkeeping, and predictive maintenance will further enhance market transparency and reliability. As competition intensifies, companies are likely to pursue strategic partnerships, mergers, and geographic expansion to strengthen their global footprint. With robust demand fundamentals and evolving regulatory frameworks, the Air Transport USM Market is positioned for steady growth through 2035, balancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and compliance in an increasingly dynamic aviation landscape.

