Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size Worth USD 6.68 Billion by 2030 at 11.60% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cosmetic Dentistry Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cosmetic Dentistry Market Information by Product Type, End-User and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 3.46 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Market Scope

The market for aesthetic dentistry during the anticipated period will be dominated by the dental systems and equipment sector. The category is expanding as a result of the extensive use of tools including handpieces, dental chairs, and CAD/CAM technology in numerous aesthetic operations for patients all over the world. 96 percent of patients who desire cosmetic dentistry are female, and more than 70 percent of patients are between the ages of 31 and 50, according to statistics issued by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) as part of the North American market.

As a result, the region has strong market trends for cosmetic dentistry. Due to the emergence of new market technologies and innovations, it is anticipated that the Middle Eastern and African area would occupy a sizable portion of the worldwide market premises. In the APAC area, a wide variety of dental operations are becoming more popular, which has facilitated the growth of dental tourism. The market share in the sector is increasing as a result.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Dynamics

Market developments are encouraging consumer awareness growth and a heightened emphasis on aesthetics. Also, the market size for aesthetic dentistry will benefit from the increased incidence of oral health diseases and the level of dental tourism in emerging nations. To make the greatest use of the level of technology and associated improvements that is currently accessible, the fields of cosmetics and dentistry are collaborating, which is beneficial to the market size for cosmetic dentistry. Also, the rising level of technologically sophisticated solution development and the rising number of dental laboratories investing in dental CAD/CAM technologies will both contribute to the growth and size of the cosmetic dentistry market throughout the forecast period, which will conclude in 2030. Market buyers and investors may make choices and investments throughout the forecast time, which will end in 2030, by comprehending the market analysis.

The rising prevalence of dental diseases, the rise in the elder population, and technological advancements in cosmetic dentistry are the key market drivers supporting the market growth.

Yet, the field of cosmetic dentistry is now facing a number of difficulties that might impede the market’s anticipated expansion in light of the upcoming developments during the course of the forecast period, which will conclude in 2030. During the forecast period, which is anticipated to end in 2030, it is anticipated that the high cost of dental imaging systems, in addition to the lack of reimbursement for cosmetic procedures, as well as the high risks and complications connected with dental bridges and orthodontic treatments, will restrain the growth of this market.

Covid 19 Impact

The thing that has been the most disturbing is how the epidemic appears as waves and cycles. Future planning is in doubt, and the business sectors should plan in accordance with the possibilities and accept a greater level of risk as the pandemic spreads to various global locations throughout the world. The inaccessibility of assets and raw materials has made it difficult to maintain a proper market cut-off and balance between interest and supply market effects. Even when the accessibility is little, it is still impacted by how difficult it is to find skilled workers, which has an impact on both the levels of creativity and the best use of market resources. While demand has decreased and the asset shortage is affecting their ability to fulfill a suitable store network component in the global market throughout the current projection period, which will conclude in 2030, the assembly and creation units have been the most impacted.

The global economy should be operating well to make up for the losses brought on by the pandemic’s advent. The global legislatures are removing the strict restrictions, increasing their interest in the creative work sectors, and considering new product and service lines that will help in providing better and subjective options to the ideal interest group, helping to improve the chances of the market and develop at a respectable rate.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segmentation

Depending on the kind of product, the cosmetic dentistry market has been divided into segments that include inlays, onlays, and bonding agents, as well as dental systems and equipment, dental implants, dental veneers, dental crowns, and orthodontic braces.