Medical Supplies Market Size to Surpass USD 12.03 Billion by 2030 at 4.6% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR). “Medical Supplies Market Information by Type, Application, End User and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 8.78 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.03 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Market Scope

The increasing adoption of technologically advanced smart wearables and image-guided therapy systems coupled with the ongoing trends of accurate and real-time monitoring is anticipated to drive market growth. The global market of medical supplies is an ever-increasing space. Over the last decade, the medical supplies market is invariably registering a higher CAGR.

Medical supplies and equipment significantly impact the quality of patient care and account for a high proportion of healthcare costs. Medical supplies comprise consumables and disposable healthcare materials ordered or prescribed by a physician. The demand for low-cost medical supplies is high enough for primarily and customarily used to serve medical purposes, including customary supplies, catheters, oxygen, gloves, gauze, needles and syringes, and diabetic supplies.

Segmentation

The medical supplies market analysis is segmented into types, applications, end-users, and regions. The medical supplies type segment is sub-segmented into infusion products, wound care products, blood collection tubes, dialysis consumables, adult incontinence products, surgical drapes, blood glucose test strips, and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into urology, wound care, anesthesia, sterilization, and others. The end user segment is sub-segmented into hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Outlook

The medical supplies market in the North American region accounts for the largest market share globally. Extensive uptake of advanced technologies, accessibility to products & services, and the emphasis on delivering cost-competitive supplies are key driving forces fostering the market revenues of medical supplies in the region.

The European region is rapidly emerging as a lucrative market for medical supplies, following the North American market closely. Countries like the UK, Germany, and France, backed by the adoption of technologies, purchasing power, and the presence of global players, along with the concerns over the cost of health care, drive the medical supplies market in the region.

The market of medical supplies in the Asia Pacific region is to growing rapidly. Factors substantiating the market growth include the proliferating healthcare sector and economic development in this region. Rapidly growing markets in countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to push up the market growth in the region.

