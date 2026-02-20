Rising Horse Care Awareness Fuels Horse Grooming Brush Market at 4.6% CAGR by 2035

The Horse Grooming Brush Market is gaining strong traction as horse owners, trainers, and professional equestrian facilities increasingly prioritize animal hygiene and overall well-being. Grooming brushes are essential tools for maintaining coat health, improving blood circulation, and preventing skin infections. In 2024, the market reached a valuation of 425.7 USD Million, supported by rising disposable incomes, structured horse care practices, and the growing popularity of recreational and professional equestrian activities.

Historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 indicates consistent demand across North America and Europe, regions known for established equestrian cultures and advanced animal care standards. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific, South America, and parts of the Middle East and Africa are emerging as high-growth regions due to increasing participation in riding clubs, breeding farms, and sports events. The market is projected to reach 445.3 USD Million in 2025 and expand further to 700.0 USD Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during the forecast period.

One of the key drivers shaping the market is increasing pet ownership combined with the rising humanization of animals. Horses are no longer limited to utility or sport; they are increasingly viewed as companions requiring regular grooming and specialized care. This shift has led to higher spending on quality grooming tools that enhance comfort and reduce stress for animals.

Another major factor is growing awareness of horse health and hygiene. Veterinary professionals and equestrian associations continue to emphasize regular grooming as a preventive healthcare measure. This has resulted in higher adoption of purpose-specific brushes designed for mane care, coat cleaning, dust removal, and sensitive skin grooming. Innovations such as ergonomic handles, multi-purpose brushes, and skin-friendly bristles are further improving user experience and driving replacement demand.

From a segmentation perspective, the market covers type, material, end user, grooming purpose, and region. Natural material brushes are witnessing rising demand due to sustainability trends and consumer preference for eco-friendly products. However, synthetic brushes remain widely used due to their durability, ease of maintenance, and affordability. End users include individual horse owners, professional trainers, veterinary clinics, riding schools, and competitive sports organizations.

Regionally, North America continues to lead the market due to high equestrian participation in the United States and Canada, along with strong spending on premium horse care products. Europe follows closely, supported by countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, driven by rising interest in equestrian sports in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations. Emerging markets in South America and MEA are also creating new growth opportunities through expanding horse breeding and leisure riding activities.

The competitive landscape of the Horse Grooming Brush Market is moderately fragmented, with established brands focusing on product innovation, material quality, and brand visibility. Key companies profiled in the market include Farnam Companies, Bucas, Heritage Equestrian, Professional’s Choice, PetFusion, Kensington Protective Products, Tough 1, EquiMyst, SmartPak, Mane ‘n Tail, Equestrian Collections, Roma, Horze, Horsemen’s Pride, and Schneiders. These players are actively investing in eco-friendly materials, customizable grooming solutions, and distribution expansion across emerging regions.

Looking ahead, the market presents strong opportunities driven by increasing equestrian sports participation, innovations in grooming technology, and growing demand for sustainable and customizable products. Expansion in developing regions and rising awareness of preventive horse care are expected to further strengthen long-term market growth through 2035.

FAQs

1. What is driving the growth of the Horse Grooming Brush Market?

The market is driven by rising pet ownership, increased awareness of horse care, growing equestrian sports participation, and demand for innovative and eco-friendly grooming tools.

2. Which regions are expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period?

Asia-Pacific, South America, and parts of the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness the fastest growth due to expanding equestrian activities and increasing investment in horse care products.

