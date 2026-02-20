The Global Mobile Games Market is expected to reach USD 173.41 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Mobile Games Market was valued at USD 98.4 billion in 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2026 to 2030. The market is expected to reach USD 173.41 billion by 2030.

The Mobile Games Market has grown into one of the most active parts of the global entertainment world. People of all ages now play games on their phones during travel, at home, or while waiting in line. A strong long-term driver of this market is the steady rise in smartphone use across the world. As mobile devices become more affordable and internet access spreads to rural and semi-urban areas, more users join the digital ecosystem. Faster networks, including 4G and 5G, allow smooth downloads and real-time multiplayer play. App stores make it easy for users to find, install, and update games within seconds. Digital payment systems also support in-app purchases, helping developers earn steady revenue. Over time, better processors and improved graphics in smartphones have allowed complex games to run without the need for consoles or computers, strengthening long-term growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a clear and measurable impact on the market. During lockdowns, people stayed indoors and searched for new forms of entertainment. Mobile games became a simple and low-cost option. Downloads increased sharply as families looked for shared activities and individuals looked for stress relief. Multiplayer games helped friends stay connected when physical meetings were limited.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: Action Games, Adventure Games, RPG, and Others

The largest in this segment is Action Games, and the fastest growing during the forecast period is RPG. The Mobile Games Market by product shows different styles of play that attract different groups of users. Action Games hold the largest share in this segment. These games are quick, loud, and full of movement. Players enjoy tapping, swiping, and reacting at high speed. Many action titles include shooting battles, racing tracks, or fighting arenas. They often offer short rounds, which fit easily into daily routines. Good effects and simple controls make them popular among teens and young adults. On the other side, RPG is the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Role-playing games allow users to build characters, explore large maps, and follow long stories. Players collect items, complete quests, and level up over time. This creates deeper engagement. Adventure Games focus on exploration and puzzle-solving, while Others include simulation and strategy formats. Each product type brings a unique flavor, shaping how players spend time and money inside mobile worlds.

By Application: Smartphones, Tablets

The largest in this segment is Smartphones and the fastest growing during the forecast period is Tablets. The Mobile Games Market by application depends on the device used for play. Smartphones represent the largest share in this segment. These devices are always within reach, resting in pockets or bags. Most users download games directly through mobile data or Wi-Fi without extra hardware. Touch screens on smartphones are designed for one-hand or two-hand control, making them convenient for travel or short breaks. Notifications also remind users to return to their favorite titles. In contrast, Tablets are the fastest growing during the forecast period. Larger screens give a wider view of maps, characters, and design details. This improves comfort during long gaming sessions. Families often share tablets at home, increasing multiplayer and cooperative play. Tablets also support higher battery capacity, allowing longer hours of use without frequent charging. As screen quality improves and prices become more competitive, tablets are gaining attention among users who prefer a more immersive visual layout.

Regional Analysis:

The largest in this segment is Asia-Pacific, and the fastest growing during the forecast period is the Middle East & Africa. The Mobile Games Market by region reflects different levels of digital access and cultural tastes. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in this segment. The region has a large population with a strong interest in competitive gaming and online communities. Many global publishers launch titles first in this area due to high user engagement. Local developers also create content that matches regional stories and art styles. Strong mobile payment systems support smooth in-game transactions. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa are the fastest growing during the forecast period. Expanding telecom networks and rising youth populations are supporting this growth. Governments in several countries are encouraging digital innovation, which supports app development and esports events. North America and Europe continue to show stable demand with advanced infrastructure and high spending per user. South America displays steady progress as affordable smartphones and regional language content attract new players into the mobile gaming space.

